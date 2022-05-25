Learn about Texas history with the Brazos Valley Museum Trail beginning May 30

Have you heard? The 2nd Annual Brazos Valley Museum Trail will begin on Memorial Day, May 30. Come and explore the museums, art galleries, and libraries of the Brazos Valley!

On the trail, you will discover the birthplace of the Republic of Texas, the first county seat in Brazos County, a Presidential Museum, and numerous art galleries at Texas A&M. From cotton gins to tanks to educational hands-on learning for children to the African American history of the Brazos Valley to the heritage of Brenham and Chappell Hill, there is plenty to discover. Collect one stamp from any six of the participating destinations for your chance to win a unique gift basket featuring items from local museums, galleries, and other Brazos Valley businesses.

Raffle drawings will take place throughout the summer. If you did not win the first raffle, no worries! Your name will still be in the running for the next raffle drawing so start your trail early! The Museum Trail will end on Labor Day, September 5. To learn more about the Brazos Valley Museum Trail, visit brazosvalleymuseumtrail.org.

Information courtesy of Arts Council of the Brazos Valley