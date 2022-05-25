Museum of the American G.I. remembers veterans and military with week-long events

Memorial Day is the time we, as a Nation, set aside to remember those who have fallen in service to our country. On May 25 to 29, the Museum of the American G.I. will be “Remembering the Fallen” with special exhibits and displays. Visit the Vietnam Heroes Exhibit to see the 3,417 dog tags honoring all Texas Veterans who died or were missing in action in Vietnam. Learn about the Gold Star Aggies from WWI to Desert Storm. Walkthrough the Remembrance Crosses dedicated to the Gold Stars from the Brazos Valley.

Join the museum on Sunday, May 29 at 3 p.m. as their Armored Support Group performs a 21-gun salute with 105 Howitzers. This program will cap our week-long commemoration of those who sacrificed all for our Nation. Even though the 21 gun salute is outdoors, they ask that everyone maintain social distancing during the ceremony.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old,

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

– “For the Fallen” by Laurence Binyon

Information courtesy of the Museum of the American G.I.