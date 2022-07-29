Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

× 1 of 2 Expand Picasa × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

As the bell rings and students file into their school buildings for the first time this academic year, most are excited for the new beginnings, adventures, and challenges ahead. Teachers and administrators look forward to the same, along with helping all of their students strive to reach the ultimate goals of academic, social, and emotional success.

Parents play a crucial role in this success, not just by supporting their students, but by supporting their students’ teachers — especially now, during this particularly challenging time for those working in education.

We asked a few of the experts — local educators with years of classroom training and experience, all of whom are parents themselves — how parents can best help teachers succeed so teachers can in turn help students reach their full potential. Here are their recommendations:

Prior to the first day of school, share any background information that could support the teacher’s efforts to understand the student. “It helps teachers to know as much as possible about your child’s personality at the beginning of the year,” explains Brook Davis, assistant teacher at St. Thomas ELC. “Are there seating arrangements that have been unsuccessful in the past?Does your child have healthy friendships? Knowing these things will help teachers coach your child to set boundaries and develop healthy relationships.”Throughout the year, touch base with the teacher if stressors or trauma occur, such as a death in the family, new baby, divorce, or move.

Keep the lines of communication open. Read every email from the teacher, counselor, principal, and district. Respond when asked to do so, and ask questions when something is unclear. “Do not be afraid to reach out to the teacher and request in-person meetings or online or phone conferences. Do not go one day wondering how your child is doing in school,” advises Robyn Jones, former River Bend Elementary and Rock Prairie Elementary principal. Davis adds, “You are not a bother! We would rather deal with issues as they arise so our classrooms remain comfortable, joyous spaces for our students.”

Assume good intentions and give grace. “The teacher wants the child to succeed just as much as the parent does,” assures River Bend SPED teacher Rebecca Young.“Teachers are not perfect, so if and when they make a mistake, find a way to move past it. Doing this is a good learning experience for the student as well.” Additionally, refrain from speaking negatively about the student’s teacher in front of your child, and never air grievances or name teachers on social media. If issues arise, address them with the teacher first and then follow the chain of command as needed.

If able, pick up a few extra school supplies, boxes of tissues, bottles of hand sanitizer, prepackaged snacks, etc. while back-to-school shopping, and check in with the teacher throughout the year to find out if they need anything. Once the first round of supplies and products run out, teachers often use their own money to stock the classroom for the remainder of the year. Time, in addition to supplies, is also extremely helpful. “If there is an opportunity to volunteer inside or outside of your child’s classroom — even just cutting laminated papers or stuffing folders — a little help can go a long way,” shares Kara Woodley, M.Ed. and SPED Teacher at Texas Connections Academy.

Last but not least, fill the teacher’s bucket. “Send a positive note or email to the teacher — something as simple as, ‘my son had a great day today’ or ‘my daughter loved today’s lesson,’” Young suggests. “We need things that remind us of why we went into teaching.” Supporting the student’s teacher demonstrates the value of education as well as the importance of respecting educators. Few educators go into the field for the money, and fewer still stay because the job is easy. Educators are teaching because they want to see students grow, learn, and succeed — and they need parents’ help to do so.

Quick Tips

Share important background information about students with teachers ahead of time.

Keep the lines of communication open, and receive and share information responsibly.

Assumer good intentions and give grace.

If possible, bolster the classroom with supplies and time.

Fill the teacher's bucket with kindness and encouragement.

About the Author

Born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin, Erin Ferris and her family have called College Station home since late 2010. She holds a degree in sociology from the University of Iowa and spent nearly a decade with the American Red Cross before shifting gears to focus on freelance writing and her own blog, Chasing Roots. She loves snow, strawberry shortcake, kittens, tulips, musical theater, cold brew coffee, soccer, true crime, and volunteering for her kiddos’ schools and Ballet Brazos. Visit her blog at chasingroots.com.