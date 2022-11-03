Texas 10th Court of Appeals to hear three cases at the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building at Texas A&M-RELLIS

The Blinn College District invites students and the public to witness precedent-setting cases when it hosts the Texas 10th Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The court will sit in session beginning at 10 a.m. in the third-floor banquet room of the new Blinn RELLIS Administration Building. Now in its ninth year, the annual event is coordinated by the Blinn Paralegal and Legal Assistant Program and the Legal Assistant Student Organization. This is the court’s first visit to Texas A&M-RELLIS after visiting the Blinn-Bryan Campus in previous years.

Buses will depart from the Blinn-Bryan Campus behind the F Building at 8:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to transport students and staff to the court session. Students with a valid Texas A&M parking permit can park in Lot 1000. Paid hourly parking also is available.

The first case, Holden Douglas Crucet v. The State of Texas, will be heard at 10 a.m. The case involves a defendant with a traumatic brain injury arguing ineffective assistance of counsel. The second case, City of Madisonville v. Ivan Aristides Cruz Hernandez, Andrew Diaz, Individually and as Representative of the Estate of Apolo Estrada Diaz, and Maria Diaz, as Representative of the Estate of Apolo Estrada Diaz, arises from a private plane crash in which Hernandez was a passenger and the issue of governmental immunity by the city.

The afternoon case, Samuel Ray Hines and other Scott and Foster Heirs, et al. v. Glenn Hegar, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, The State of Texas, Rajena Scott, and Buetta Scott, involves an escheat action related to a longstanding land dispute.

Additional information on these cases is available at https://www.txcourts.gov/10thcoa.

The two morning cases are expected to last 50 minutes each with the afternoon case running closer to 80 minutes. At noon, the judges will host a question-and-answer session. The public is welcome to attend any individual argument or the entire session.

“While I’m always excited to hear oral arguments at Blinn, this year is especially exciting because of the new location and beautiful new facility on the RELLIS Campus,” Chief Justice Tom Gray said. “We have picked some interesting cases with appellate advocates that students and the public are sure to find engaging and informative.”

No video, audio recordings, or photographs will be allowed in the courtroom while court is in session but the proceedings will be live streamed on the Court’s YouTube channel. Individuals attending the session must wear appropriate attire, power off or silence electronic devices, and are not allowed to bring food or beverages.

The Texas 10th Court of Appeals, consisting of Gray and Justices Matt Johnson and Steve Smith, is based in Waco and hears approximately 400 civil and criminal appeals a year from 18 counties in Central Texas, including Brazos County.

After arguments are heard, the justices will return to Waco, where they will research the legal issues and precedents, then issue a written opinion.

“This event is extremely beneficial to our students because a real, functioning courtroom becomes their classroom for the day,” Program Coordinator Robert Stanberry said. “Our students and the public immerse themselves in these cases and gain a unique perspective into the complexities of how the appellate court system works.”

For more information on Blinn’s Paralegal and Legal Assistant Program, visit www.blinn.edu/paralegal.

