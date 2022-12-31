Welcome to Flavortown

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

The men will be back in the kitchen on Friday, February 3 for the 15th annual 50 Men Who Can Cook fundraiser hosted by the College Station ISD Education Foundation.

Guests are invited to experience over 60 samples in a variety of categories including appetizers, soup and chili, entrees, sides and desserts made from local celebrity chefs representing a variety of community entities such as the all College Station ISD campuses, local first responders and Texas A&M University.

“These chefs really do spend a lot of time preparing, shopping, and cooking," says College Station ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Teresa Benden. "We really appreciate them not only cooking but decorating their booths, and it's just really humbling to see all the work they put in to benefit our teachers and students in CSISD.”

Chefs are given complete creative abilities with choosing the categories they will participate in as well as the dishes they will prepare, Benden says. Many teams of chefs even go as far as to theme their booths and costumes to match their meal. The event has seen many different unique themes over the years including Cobra Kai, pirates and even chickens.

“The costumes are what make the event so fun because our chefs really get into it,” Benden says. “They really like to get into character and decorate their booths. You may walk from one booth that feels like you're in the French Quarter and then you go to the next booth and you might see Elvis.”

Being an educator in the district during the first event, Ron Fox says he wanted to participate in a fun experience that also helped to bring awareness to the district. Since its inception 16 years ago, Fox has participated each year and has inspired many creative costumes with his cooking partner Paul Dorsett including synchronized swimmers, professional wrestlers and KISS.

“It wouldn’t be 50 Men Who Can Cook without the booth themes, costumes, and decorations,” Fox says. “Quite frankly, a good theme for your booth can go a long way in making average food seem … above average.”

Though the primary focus of the event is raising funds for College Station ISD, the Education Foundation added awards as a way to create a fun and competitive environment for the participating chefs. Battling chefs such as Derek Halling and his cooking partner Doug Hahn have yet to claim a win, but Halling says this year may be the year they take home the prize.

“We need the community to come out, support this excellent and amazing educational cause….. and PLEASE vote for us so we don’t keep ramping up the crazy even more in an effort to finally win,” Halling says.

Proceeds from sponsorships, tickets sales, silent auction, mystery bags, and raffle tickets will go to support the various efforts of the College Station ISD Education Foundation including classroom projects, student scholarships, Senior Hall of Fame recognition, Chrissy’s Closet, and many other educational programs.

“In the work that I do now with school districts across the country, I have never seen or heard of an event for an educational foundation that has as much success, community participation and excitement as 50 Men Who Can Cook,” Fox says. “I am certainly proud to have been an educator within College Station ISD for years, and a parent of four kids who have benefited from teacher grants and support from the Education Foundation.”

To get tickets for the event, individuals should contact participating chefs or contact the College Station ISD Education Foundation at (979) 694-5615 or visit their website at givetokids.csisd.org.