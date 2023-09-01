The Children's Museum of Brazos Valley hosts first annual Family Fun Fest

Get ready to have a blast because the ultimate event of the semester is coming your way! Introducing the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley's very first Family Fun Fest. Guests should mark their calendars for September 9 and head to Travis Field at Bombers Stadium from 5 to 8 p.m. – that's where the magic's happening! Guests can expect to take part in and enjoy various activities including wrestling, magic tricks, face painting, bounce houses, exciting games programs and so much more. Additionally Herp’s Reptiles will be on site with some exciting critters for patrons of all ages to enjoy.

The Museum would like to thank their sponsors for making the event possible including Edible Field and the Bombers, Landscape Ninjas, Copy Stop, Magical Memory, Home 2 Suites, Bubba Moore Foundation, Grand Central Station, Coleman & Peterson, West Webb, Allbritton & Gentry, Vera Bank, Atmos Energy and Lion’s Pride Sports.

Get ready to dive into a world of fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories at the Family Fun Fest. Hurry and snag those coveted family tickets from their Facebook page or head over to cmbv.org.

Courtesy of the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley