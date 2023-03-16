Free Cone Day At DQ Restaurants In Texas On March 20, First Day Of Spring

BEDFORD, Texas (March 9, 2023) – Spring has arrived in the Lone Star state and that can only mean one thing…Free Cone Day is back at DQ restaurants in Texas. On Monday, March 20 DQ fans can enjoy a free small vanilla cone at participating locations. Limit of one per person and while supplies.

“Signs that spring has arrived in Texas can be felt by the warm sun, appearance of bluebonnets in open fields, and Free Cone Day at DQ restaurants in Texas,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “We love to welcome our biggest fans into our Lone Star restaurants and treat them to a delicious cone to build memories with their families.”

Fans are encouraged to show their cone eating style whether they like to lick, shape into a swirl, or bite into the delicious and creamy soft serve. Fans can share a photo enjoying Free Cone Day and tag @DairyQueenTX on Instagram and Twitter using “freeconeday.”

Throughout March, fans also can enjoy the Mint Brownie Blizzard® Treat. World- famous DQ soft serve is blended with brownie pieces, choco chunks and cool mint and is a perfect choice to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17.

DQ fans of all ages can also enjoy the NEW Under the Rainbow shake available until the end of March, while supplies last. A mixture of magically fruity flavors and rainbow sprinkles, the Under the Rainbow shake is blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve and garnished with whipped topping and more rainbow sprinkles.

DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots for more than 75 years where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories.

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Courtesy of Aardvark Communications