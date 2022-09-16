Fun fall festivities and outdoor happening at Century Sqaure

Cheers to cozy sweaters, tailgating season, and the beginning of fall! In addition to Century Square’s fabulous shopping, dining, and living experiences, visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor fitness, entertainment, and community events this fall.

Fit4Mom Stroller Strides --- Last Wednesday of the month, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Looking for a great way to get fit and spend time with fellow moms? Come out on the last Wednesday of every month for Lunch Bunch with Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station. Guests can take a free Strides 360 class on The Green then stay and enjoy lunch at one of Century Square’s delicious nearby eateries!

Trivia Night --- Every Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m.

Friendly competition is back on the schedule! Grab a bite and a drink from Century Square’s surrounding restaurants, then head out onto The Green to get your trivia on. The more you know, the more you win!

Grace on the Green --- Every Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you’re looking for a fun afternoon with family and friends, look no further than Grace on The Green. Every Sunday, guests can enjoy live music with a line-up of inspirational artists on the outdoor Front Porch stage. Grab a spot under a shaded picnic table on The Green or sit on the patio of some of the best brunch spots in College Station including Juanita's Tex Mex Cantina, Sweet Paris, MESS Waffles, Harvest Coffee Bar, and PORTERS Dining + Butcher.

Cars & Coffee --- Third Sunday of the month 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Is there a better combination to have on a beautiful Sunday afternoon than cars and coffee? Car enthusiasts and coffee connoisseurs are invited to Century Square for Cars and Coffee, in partnership with the Texas A&M Sports Car Club and Harvest Coffee Bar.

Biergarten --- Every weekend (Friday-Sunday) from Sep. 3 to Nov. 27.

Join Century Square every weekend in the Fall for the third annual Century Square Biergarten, the ultimate venue for people to celebrate with drinks, food, live music, community, and some fighting Aggie football! The Green at Century Square has been transformed once again into an outdoor oasis perfect for football fans of all ages looking for some cheers and beers. To view a complete musical lineup and plan your next trip, please visit the Century Square website.

All events are free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the Century Square parking garage near Star Cinema.

