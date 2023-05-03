George Bush Presidential Library & Museum Hosts Astros Championship Trophy Tour

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum is excited to host the 2022 Astros World Series Championship trophy on May 5, from noon until 4 p.m. Viewing will be free for all visitors.

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour, presented by Woodforest National Bank, is making its only stop in the Brazos Valley! Come relive the magic of the Astros 2022 World Series victory. Fans are invited to take photos with the Championship Trophy, either individually or in small groups. Visitors can use their own camera and we will also have a photographer onsite. Parking is free and plentiful in lot 41. For more information, please email reservations.bush@nara.gov.

Courtesy of George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum