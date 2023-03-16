Hotel McCoy Announces 2023 Opening of Hotel McCoy College Station

The affordable dreamy art hotel concept expands with first Texas location

- Hotel McCoy will launch its third location in Summer of 2023.

- Known for the Kindness Rate and mission of Travel for All®, each Hotel McCoy property is recycled and covered in local art.

- The College Station property will feature 52 rooms, a saltwater pool, pickleball court, outdoor gym, life-sized chess board, and more.

College Station’s growing southside is about to get even more exciting with the opening of the art hotel concept Hotel McCoy College Station in the summer of 2023.

Hotel McCoy College Station will feature a sparkling saltwater pool, dive-in movie screen, all-local art gallery, full-sized pickleball court, outdoor circuit gym, mushroom art installation, adult-sized playground, life-sized chess board, tree swings, and a full bar with tapas plates. The enclosed courtyard will host concerts, outdoor movie screenings, pickleball tournaments, and synchronized swimming shows.

Inside, Hotel McCoy’s boldly designed lobby doubles as an art gallery and features a tapas bar with all local offerings. Guests and locals can enjoy a range of fun events and activities, including bingo nights, comedy shows, artist workshops, and paint-and-sips. Each cup of coffee, pint of beer, glass of wine, and neatly poured spirit served will be done so with products made in Texas.

The art is all local, too — one of the most unique features of Hotel McCoy is its commission-free art program. Brazos County artists will keep the proceeds of their artwork sold through Hotel McCoy, a refreshing change from traditional curation agreements that often include a commission fee. The hotel also plans to commission several murals during the development phase and after doors open. Interested artists are encouraged to reach out to Hotel McCoy’s Creative Director, Nicole Dahl.

Created for locals who love where they live and travelers who want to Experience Your Destination®, Hotel McCoy offers unique offerings such as the Hotel McCoy Pool Society, a membership club that gives day-use locals property perks; the Kindness Rate, a special discount available to guests who pledge to perform an act of kindness; and the Golden Poker Chip, a kitschy return to classic hospitality and the first drink is on us. At Hotel McCoy, parking, wi-fi, and breakfast are always free (world’s longest oatmeal bar!).

Each Hotel McCoy is recycled and reimagined to represent location intentionally. The College Station property began as the Ponderosa Motor Inn in 1971 and featured a private, members only club – an amusing contrast to Hotel McCoy’s mission of Travel for All®. Hotel McCoy College Station design is dedicated to the era of Ponderosa’s genesis — peace, love, and good seventies vibes.

Hotel McCoy’s mission of Travel for All holds dual meaning, a blend of all are welcome here and a pledge to keep rates competitive with mid-rate hotels rather than leaning into the high-end boutique budget barrier. Launched in 2018, Hotel McCoy College Station is located at 30702 State Highway 6 South and will serve as the concept’s third location, open for reservations in the Summer of 2023.

Contact: For information on Hotel McCoy College Station, contact Nicole Dahl, Creative Director of Hotel McCoy at nicole@hotelmccoy.com or 520-633-9086

Courtesy of Hotel McCoy