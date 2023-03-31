Household Hazardous Waste & Computer Collection event to be held on Saturday, April 22

Have electronics, batteries, medications, light bulbs or other household hazardous wastes that you need to dispose of?

Take them to the Twin Oak Landfill's Household Hazardous Waste and Computer Collection event on Saturday, April 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TAMU University Services Building (enter from Harvey Road). The event is rain or shine and free for Brazos Valley residents.

Items commonly collected include (but are not limited to):

Household Chemicals — Ammonia, cleaning compounds, bleach, floor stripper, drain cleaner, rust remover, carpet/upholstery cleaner, tile/shower cleaner, and more.

Automotive Products — Antifreeze, motor oil, oil filters, fluids, polish, waxes, vehicle batteries, upholstery cleaners, and more.

Electronics— Computers, laptops, keyboards, monitors, microwaves, DVD/CD players, CD ROM, fax machines, cell phones, VCRs, desktop printers, scanners, gaming systems, related cords, and more.

Paint Products— Oil-based paint, latex paint, spray paint, artist paint, wood preservative, stain, caulk, sealer and more.

Batteries — Lead acid (auto) batteries, batteries of various sizes: AA, AAA, C, D and rechargeable.

Garden Chemicals — Herbicide, insect spray/ insecticide, fertilizer, pesticide, and more.

Fluorescent Light Bulbs — Compact fluorescent lamps (CFL) and straight fluorescent tubes.

Thermometers and thermostats— Numerous items that contain mercury.

Flammable Items — Kerosene, gasoline, solvents and more.

Swimming Pool Chemicals — Pool acid, stabilizer, chlorine.

Expired/Unused Medications — OTC and prescription medications.

Other potentially hazardous materials that are not listed above may be accepted at the collection event. To view a detailed list of accepted materials click here. If you are unsure about a specific material, please call the Twin Oaks Landfill at 979-764-3832 or email customerservice@bvswma.com.

Information Courtesy of Twin Oaks Landfill and the City of Bryan