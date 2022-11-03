Join us for the Holiday Showcase at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, December 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm for the annual Holiday Showcase!

Visitors at this free event will have a chance to purchase beautifully crafted items from local artists and artisans for the holidays. For a complete list of attending vendors please visit the Holiday Showcase webpage on our website.

Come enjoy live music, wine, and hors d' oeuvres while browsing the Museum gift shop & gallery! Shoppers can get in the Holiday spirit with this entertaining and unique experience and take the opportunity to view the Museum's new special exhibit, Dog Tales: the Human Canine Connection.

This exclusive in-house exhibit showcases the fascinating natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives, and their special bond with humans. Enjoy beautiful specimens of wolves, coyotes, jackals, and foxes, stunning photographs, cultural artifacts, and interactive displays from the TAMU Visual Arts Program, the Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collections, the School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Cushing Memorial Library, the Baylor University Mayborn Museum Complex, and private lenders.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is committed to promoting science, and cultural and natural history with the integration of art in exhibits and educational programs. This exhibit was made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station & the City of Bryan through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is open to visitors Tuesday- Saturday from 10am-5pm. Regular admission fees: adults $5; seniors/students/children $4; children 3 and under are free.

Visit the Museum's website at www.brazosvalleymuseum.org, or call 979-776-2195 for more information.