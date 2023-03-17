Kountry Boys Gets a ‘New Pair of Boots’

Kountry Boys, a Brenham-based manufacturer of smoked meats, baked goods and seasonings, unveiled a new brand in December. The overhaul, which includes an updated logo and tagline, new website and marketing materials, is an effort to better align the company’s outward appearance with the quality products it puts out.

Made for everything from off road adventures to weeknight dinners, the Kountry Boys brand is all about enjoying good food with family and friends — preferably by an open fire with a cold one in hand.

“We’ve got a new pair of boots, but we’re the same old Kountry Boys,” company President Brian Bender said. “With our new look and website, we’re ready to expand into different regions of the country.”

Currently distributed across the Southern U.S. and Mexico, Kountry Boys began producing its signature sausage in 1998. The family-favorite recipe was passed down from Bender’s grandmother, a woman affectionately referred to as “Momo.”

The matriarch famously instructed Bender, “Boy, never change the recipe,” and he never has.

Kountry Boys developed a loyal following through the years, due in large part to its bold flavor profiles and high-quality ingredients. Bender credits the brand’s distinctive flavor as helping it stand out from milder sausage blends in the market.

“You can literally see the difference and the flavor,” he said. “My grandma always said, ‘if you use good meat and spices, the smoke will stick to the meat.’ Most of the brands out there use a dyed casing with a reddish tint to make the sausage more appealing. Our casing is clear, so you can see the meat’s quality and seasonings.”

The brand owes its “Kountry” persona to the hardworking rural community of Brenham. A convenient shipping hub between Austin, Houston and Dallas, the town offers the infrastructure necessary for growth in a quiet, hometown environment.

Cultivating a family-like atmosphere in which team members feel happy and supported is a top priority for the company, said Crystal Smith, Kountry Boys’ customer support and marketing coordinator.

“We really are like a family,” she said. “We all know our roles within the company, and we try to help each other out when we can. When someone is sick, everybody steps up and takes on additional roles if they’re asked.”

Reflecting the company’s down-to-earth persona and commitment to quality, Bender said there brand marks the next phase in Kountry Boys’ evolution from a small-town sausage purveyor to a widely distributed brand.

With its strong team, beloved products and unified branding, Kountry Boys is poised to expand its distribution throughout the country.

“We’re growing some, and really showing the world who we are as a company. But we’re still Kountry,” he said. “That’s something that won’t ever change.”

ABOUT KOUNTRY BOYS: Based in Brenham, Texas, Kountry Boys started selling its signature sausage in 1998. Since then, the company has grown into an internationally distributed brand with more than 1,200 retail partners across the Southern U.S. and Mexico. Kountry Boys’ smoked meats, baked goods and seasonings feature uniquely bold flavors and high-quality ingredients. Load ‘em up. For moreinformation, visit kountryboys.com.