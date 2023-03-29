March Madness At Travis Fields

With March Madness in full-swing in College Basketball, the madness has made its way to Texas and USSSA Baseball.

Travis Fields and RCI Sports Management is proud to play host again to the USSSA March Madness tournament. This is the second year since Travis Fields' inception in February 2022 that the March Madness tournament will be hosted in Bryan, TX. The 2022 rendition saw 25 teams participate on the three fields across two days contributing an estimated $232,000 in economic impact to the local area.

USSSA is a prominent mainstay at Travis Fields in Bryan Midtown Park, with six tournaments scheduled for the spring and summer of 2023 and contracted events through 2025. Tournament Director Cody Whitehead enjoys what Travis Fields is able to offer the teams who sign up for these events and the stories created at USSSA events.

"Just like the March Madness Basketball Tournament, upsets and glory stories are always in full force. Come our to Travis Fields this weekend and let's see what shakes out."

Johnny Armstrong, Digital Media and Marketing Coordinator (RCI Sports), has fond memories of his own playing in USSSA events. "USSSA has been the leading organization in select sports for decades. I remember playing in them when I was a kid and knowing even then that they were set apart in terms of professionalism and passion they bring to every tournament weekend."

"To be able to see USSSA consistently operating at such a high level, all the while a new generation is getting to create the same memories at Travis Fields that I had growing up, it's really an incredible thing to see."

This year's rendition of the USSSA March Madness will host a full capacity 26 team event across three age groups on March 25 and 26. To see what other events are being hosted at Travis Fields or to watch live online, visit our website www.rcisports.com.

Courtesy of RCI Sports Management Solutions