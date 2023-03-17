Messina Hof Celebrates 2022 Success and Kicks Off 2023 With Big Win at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

BRYAN, TEXAS (February 27, 2023) - Messina Hof Winery, the largest producer of premium Texas wines, is celebrating a combined total of 72 award wins in 2022. The winery looks forward to continuing to celebrate Texas wine by sharing their robust collection with wine lovers in 2023.

Highlights from Messina Hof’s 2022 awards include “Best in Class” for its 2018 Paulo Sagrantino (Texas High Plains) at the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, “Texas Class Champion” for its 2020 Sangiovese, Artist Series (Texas High Plains) at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo 2022-2023 International Wine & Rodeo Wine Competition, and “Top Texas Winery,” yet again, at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo™ 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition 2023. Starting with just one acre and 50 grape varietals, this award is a testament to the winery’s passion for producing premium Texas wine and solidifies its place at the top of Texas and national wine culture.

With four total wineries in Bryan, Fredericksburg, Grapevine and Richmond open for visitors, two beautiful bed and breakfasts, tasting rooms, dining experiences and a VIP Wine Club for the novice or experienced wine drinker, Messina Hof is dedicated to sharing their wine with all of Texas and beyond. Guests will experience superior wine hospitality in a welcoming ambiance at all four locations. Messina Hof wines are also available online for convenient shipping to 40 U.S. states.

“Since 1977, Messina Hof has remained a family-owned business dedicated to showcasing exceptional Texas wines and bolstering the Texas wine industry as a whole,” said Paul Bonarrigo, Messina Hof’s CEO and Head Winemaker. “Messina Hof is an industry trailblazer with over 45 years dedicated to pioneering Texas wine and promoting high-quality grape growing and winemaking. We have been honored with tremendous international wine competition wins over the years, making us the most awarded winery in Texas."

2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (Results)

Messina Hof Winery won 16 total awards at the competition, two Double Gold awards and one Gold award. “Best of Class” was awarded to Messina Hof’s 2018 Paulo Sagrantino (Texas). 2018 Paulo Sagrantino is an exquisite bold red wine with flavors of black plum and dark, jammy fruits. Hints of spice with earth come through from oak aging. Unique and exclusive, it is the first Sagrantino to be grown in Texas.

2018, Sagrantino, Paulo, Texas - Best in Class

2020, Petite Sirah, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Double Gold

2019, Petit Verdot, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Double Gold

2020, Sangiovese, Artist Series, Texas High Plains - Gold

2021, Viognier, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Silver

2021, Sémillon, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Silver

2020, Gewürztraminer, Artist Series, Texas High Plains - Silver

2020, Blanc Du Bois, Private Reserve, Texas - Silver

2022, Grenaché Rose, Artist Series, Lahey Vineyard, Texas High Plains - Silver

2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Silver

2020, Tempranillo, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Silver

2020, GSM, Texas High Plains - Silver

Angel Late Harvest Riesling, Texas - Silver

2021, Moscato, Tribute Series, Young Family Vineyards, Texas High Plains - Bronze

Operation Iceberg, National Museum of the Pacific War, Texas High Plains - Bronze

2018, Tempranillo, Paulo, Texas - Bronze

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo™ Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition 2023 (Results)

Messina Hof Winery won a staggering total of 25 awards in what is now one of the largest and most prestigious international wine competitions in the country. The awards included the prestigious ranking of “Top Texas Winery,” beating out 531 other entries from Texas. Messina Hof winning this title is a huge accomplishment and a testament to their commitment to creating outstanding Texas wine. Additionally, Messina Hof won “Class Champion,” “Texas Class Champion” and a Gold medal for their 2020 Artist Series Sangiovese (Texas High Plains). This premium red wine delights with balanced flavors of rustic earthiness and tart cherries. Tannins and acidity are counterbalanced with light oak aging to provide roundness that pairs well with roasted game meats or dishes with a hearty tomato sauce.

Top Texas Winery

2018, Paulo Sagrantino, Texas - Reserve Class Champion, Reserve Texas Class Champion, Double Gold

2020, Black Label Red Blend, Texas High Plains - Texas Class Champion, Gold

2020, Sangiovese, Artist Series, Texas High Plains - Class Champion, Texas Class Champion, Gold

2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Reserve Class Champion, Texas Class Champion, Gold

2021, Dry Riesling, Texas High Plains - Texas Class Champion, Silver

2020, GSM, Texas High Plains - Reserve Texas Champion, Silver

Mama Rosa Rosé, Texas - Reserve Texas Class Champion, Silver

2018, Sparkling Rosé, Texas - Texas Class Champion, Silver

2018, Sagrantino Reserva, Texas High Plains - Texas Class Champion, Silver

Beau, Tribute Series, Texas - Reserve Texas Class Champion, Silver

2018, Paulo Primitivo, Texas - Reserve Texas Class Champion, Silver

Sparkling Almond, Texas - Texas Class Champion, Silver

2020, Blanc Du Bois, Grandview Vineyards, Texas - Silver

2020, Cabernet Franc, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Silver

2019, Paulo Merlot, Texas High Plains - Silver

2018, Paulo Tempranillo, Texas - Silver

2018, Petite Sirah, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Texas Class Champion, Gold

2016, Papa Paulo Port, Private Reserve, Texas - Silver

2021, Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Cuvée, Texas High Plains - Texas Class Champion, Silver

2020, Tempranillo, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Silver

2020, Malbec, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Bronze

2020, Viognier, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Bronze

2019, Paulo Red Blend, Texas - Bronze

2019, Chardonnay, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Bronze

2022 TEXSOM International Wine Awards (Results)

Messina Hof received a medal for every wine submitted to the awards, including a Platinum medal for their 2020 Private Reserve Cabernet Franc. Cabernet Franc is a medium to full-bodied red wine with bold aromas of leather and dried herbs complemented with dark black fruit flavors. Oak aging adds a beautiful addition of vanilla undertones.

2020, Cabernet Franc, Private Reserve - Platinum

2020, Viognier, Private Reserve - Silver

2021, Gewürztraminer, Tribute to Memories - Silver

2020, Petite Sirah, Private Reserve - Bronze

2020, Bonarrigo Family Wines, Heritage Reserve - Bronze

2022 San Francisco International Wine Competition (Results)

Messina Hof’s 2020 Private Reserve Petite Sirah took home a Double Gold medal and was named “Best Petite Sirah.” Petite Sirah is a full-bodied wine with striking deep violet hues. Equally bold aromas of dark tea leaves and smoke entice the nose. Flavors of wild black cherries and plum coat the mouth with hints of baking spices from oak aging. Rich tannins create structure bold enough to pair with strong flavors and herbs such as black pepper, clove and rosemary.

2020, Petite Sirah, Private Reserve, High Plains - Best Petite Sirah, Double Gold

2020, Sangiovese, Artist Series, Texas High Plains - Gold

2018, Sagrantino Reserva, Texas High Plains - Silver

2021, Gewürztraminer, Artist Series, Texas High Plains - Bronze

2020, Viognier, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Bronze

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo 2022-2023 International Wine & Rodeo Wine Competition (Results)

Messina Hof took home three Gold medals, four Texas Class Champion awards and one Texas Reserve Class Champion award. The winery’s 2019 Bonarrigo Family Wines Heritage Reserve Red Blend (Texas High Plains) won a Gold medal. This red wine blend has a bold blend of traditional Italian varieties and savory nuances of herbs and spices. Beautiful dark fruit flavors and tannins coat the palate with elegant complexity, perfect for red wine lovers.

2019, Bonarrigo Family Wines Heritage Reserve Red Blend, Texas High Plains - Gold

2020, Sangiovese, Artist Series, Texas High Plains - Texas Class Champion - Sangiovese, Gold

2018, Sagrantino Reserva, Texas High Plains - Gold

2020, Gewürztraminer, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Texas Class Champion - Gewürztraminer, Silver

2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains -Silver

2018, Petite Sirah, Private Reserve, Texas High Plains - Texas Class Champion - Petite Sirah, Silver

2020, Pinot Grigio, Dry Cuvee, Texas High Plains - Texas Reserve Class Champion - Pinot Grigio, Silver

2018, Sparkling Rosé, Texas - Texas Class Champion - Sparkling Rosé, Silver

2020, Tempranillo, Private Reserve Texas High Plains - Silver

2021, Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Cuvee, Texas High Plains - Bronze

2020, GSM, Texas High Plains - Bronze

38th Annual Lone Star International Competition 2022 (Results)

Among 750 unique wine entries, Messina Hof wines were awarded a total of 11 medals in this historical wine competition.

Best of Brazos County “Best Wine by the Glass” (Results)

Best of Brazos County “Best Wine by the Glass” for the fifth consecutive year.

Courtesy of Messina Hof