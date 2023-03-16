Messina Hof Texas Artist Wine Label Competition 2023

WANT TO SEE YOUR ARTWORK FEATURED ON A BOTTLE OF WINE?

The 33rd Annual Messina Hof Texas Artist Wine Label Competition is the centerpiece for the 39th Annual Wine & Roses Festival on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, 2023. This year we invite artists to depict the theme of "REVITALIZATION." These additional words can help guide your creativity: reinvention, rejuvenation, and restoration. The author, Stephen Covey, said, “Your power to choose your direction of your life allows you to reinvent yourself, to change your future, and to powerfully influence the rest of creation.” Revitalization can take many shapes and forms. For us, we must imbue new life and vitality into our vineyards to grow bountiful grapes, so in turn, those grapes can be changed and transformed into vibrant Texas wine.

The Top Finalists are applicants chosen to submit physical artwork for the competition and will receive:

An invitation to display and sell artwork at the Wine & Roses Festival on May 6 and May 7, 2023, at the Messina Hof Estate Winery in Bryan, with a complimentary table. Over 1,000 people are expected to be in attendance!

A pair of tickets to attend our annual 2023 Harvest Festival in August.

The 1st place winner will receive:

$1000

Artwork displayed on Messina Hof wine labels along with name of the artist and title of the piece.

Artwork permanently displayed in the Messina Hof Gallery among previous winners.

Invitation to our Harvest Grand Finale Dinner in August 2023, where the winning artwork will be officially presented to the public.

Social media recognition and online exposure via postings and mentions of artists name and artwork on Messina Hof social media platforms.

A certificate for a Private Tour & Tasting for 10 at Messina Hof Estate Winery in Bryan.

The 2nd place winner will receive:

$250

Social media recognition and online exposure via postings and mentions of Artist name and artwork on Messina Hof social media platforms

A certificate for a Private Tour & Tasting for 10 at Messina Hof Estate Winery in Bryan.

The 3rd place winner will receive:

$100

Social media recognition and online exposure via postings and mentions of Artist name and artwork on Messina Hof social media platforms

A certificate for a Private Tour & Tasting for 10 at Messina Hof Estate Winery in Bryan.

CONTEST TIMELINE

Friday, March 10th: Digital artwork submission, application, and fees due online at CallForEntry.org

Friday, March 17th: Finalists notified along with invitation to participate in the Wine & Roses Festival

Friday, April 14th: Finalists framed physical artwork due by 5:00pm

Friday, May 5th: Artwork on display at the Spring Wine Release

Saturday, May 6th, and Sunday, May 7th: Attendees of the Wine & Roses Festival will vote for their favorite artwork

Monday, May 15th: Competition results announced Friday, May 26th: Remaining artwork must be picked up by 5:00 pm

Friday, May 26th: Remaining artwork must be picked up by 5:00 pm

GUIDELINES

The fee is $25 for the first digital submission and $20 for each additional digital submission. The fees are nonrefundable and are due Friday, March 10, 2023, with the application and submission.

Digital entries will be judged by a panel, which includes the owners of Messina Hof and the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. The judging is based on the following:

(1) Appropriateness of Materials, (2) Reducibility and Appropriateness for Intended Use on Label, (3) Appropriateness of Theme, (4) Workmanship, and (5) Overall Impression

Invitations for the Top Finalists to submit physical artwork for the competition will be announced Friday, March 17, 2023. The number of Top Finalists will be at the panel’s discretion.

For finalists: final framed entries are due by 5:00pm on Friday, April 14, 2023, to the Marketing Department at Messina Hof in Bryan. If paintings are shipped, all expenses including insurance are the responsibility of the artist.

Attendees of the 39th Annual Wine & Roses Festival on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, 2023, will vote for their favorite artwork among the Top Finalists.

The 1st place artwork, including the frame, title and copyright will become the property of Messina Hof Wine Cellars, Inc.

By completing this form and paying the submission fee, you (the artist) agree to be responsible for picking up your artwork by 5:00pm on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Messina Hof Estate Winery in Bryan, TX, and for the shipping expenses to and from the Estate, including insurance and materials to return artwork if not picked up by the May 26th deadline. Liability of shipping the artwork remains solely with the artist, not Messina Hof

Visit https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11380 to apply

Courtesy of The Arts Council