Mission Ranch residents welcome opening of community’s amenity center, The Ranch House

When residents of College Station’s Mission Ranch poured into The Ranch House for the debut of the community’s brand-new amenity center, their reactions spoke volumes about the resident-only venue now open for year-round fitness, entertainment and recreation.

The best-in-class amenity village is the newest addition to the Caldwell Communities’ award-winning Mission Ranch, named Insite Magazine’s Best Master Planned Community in Brazos Valley.

“The Ranch House brings so much to the experience of the community,” says resident Julie Reynolds, one of more than 300 residents in attendance for the grand opening. “Mission Ranch is a great community anyways, but this just adds a great place for neighbors to hang out and socialize.”

Exclusively built for residents, the resort-style amenity center features a state-of-the-art fitness center with treadmills, free weights, weight machines and space for yoga mats. Two experienced fitness trainers also offer instruction to residents at a discounted price by appointment.

“I’m most excited for the fitness center for morning and afternoon exercise,” adds resident Kristie Jones.

In the movement studio, residents can participate in daily group classes in strength training, Zumba, yoga and more. Additionally, water aerobics is available in The Ranch House resort-style pool.

The Ranch House also offers a spacious back patio with grilling area, seating, a large screen television and lush back lawn for resident enjoyment. Upcoming events as planned by year-round Lifestyle Director Brynn Hendrick include a Camp Gladiator workout, a Fall Festival, National Night Out, Tailgate, and Cookies & Cocoa with Santa for the holidays. Healthy living workout classes, social clubs and ongoing lifestyle activities also are planned.

“We moved here because of the camaraderie and the people are just so friendly here,” said resident Debbie Jones. “It seems like no one meets a stranger in Mission Ranch.”

Cultivating and developing community is at the core of what Caldwell Communities does with over 30+ years of developing award-winning communities with best-in-class amenities and a robust lifestyle program, and Mission Ranch in College Station is no different.

“This community is top of the line. It’s beautiful and the people are amazing,” added resident Grace Hilston.

Located at Holleman Drive and Deacon Road, minutes from Kyle Field, Mission Ranch recently was voted Best Master Planned Community in Brazos Valley for the second consecutive year in Insite Brazos Valley Magazine’s A-List People’s Choice Awards for 2023.

The community offers new, feature-rich homes, starting in the $400s, by eight renowned local builders, as well as custom homes and luxury lifestyle patio homes.

Residents enjoy scenic trails, a private recreational lake, parks, green spaces and the convenience of the onsite River Bend Elementary, part of the College Station ISD.

For more information on Mission Ranch by Caldwell Communities or to tour The Ranch House, visit the community’s Welcome Center, open daily, at 1828 Feather Run or view move-in ready homes and available homesites online at MissionRanchTX.com.

Courtesy of Bernard Kaplan