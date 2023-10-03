New mixed-use destination envisioned for the City of Bryan

At the Sept. 12 Bryan Commerce and Development, Inc. meeting, the City of Bryan’s partners unveiled a redevelopment vision for a mixed-use destination featuring top-tier commercial and residential real estate that will also serve as a gateway to Texas A&M University and Historic Downtown Bryan.

The proposed redevelopment is located on South College Avenue across from Hensel Park, within walking distance of Century Square, and behind the Northgate Entertainment District. It is 2,200 feet from Texas A&M’s campus and less than 4 miles from Historic Downtown Bryan and Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

The City of Bryan has partnered with Lero & Associates, Inc. to acquire property, utilities and entitlements, and plan the development in order to secure a master developer to assist in creating a high-density, mixed-use community. To visualize the redevelopment, the city has partnered with OMNIPLAN, a highly qualified architecture firm.

The project will utilize one of Bryan’s most viable redevelopment opportunities, align with future growth of the community, and continue to incorporate strategic partnerships to create a captivating and prosperous master-planned development.

Developments of this magnitude can take years to have a shovel-ready site with all preliminaries completed.

Further details will unfold as the project progresses.

Courtesy of The City of Bryan