New outdoor amenities are coming to Midtown Park

On April 11, Bryan City Council approved a $5.1 million construction contract for new outdoor amenities to Legends Event Center and Midtown Lake. The funds were already included in the overall budget for Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

The outdoor features include:

Four NCAA-approved, lighted sand volleyball courts.

Outdoor terraced viewing area between Legends Event Center patio and volleyball courts with sail shade structures.

Three synthetic areas totaling 21,684 square feet:

Terraced viewing area

Between the volleyball courts and the lake

Directly around the boat house

A 24’ x 38’ boathouse foundation with a future capability to store 10-12 single kayaks and 7-10 double kayaks with a utility vehicle and trailer. Storage space will be available for other items, such as paddles, life jackets, etc. The boathouse will be constructed by BISD’s construction technology students.

A floating EZ Dock and pier with an ADA-accessible kayak/canoe launch.

A 15-foot-wide concrete drive lane from the boathouse to lake for a utility vehicle boat launch and walk-up launching of canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards.

A concrete landing and anchor point for the dock.

12-foot-wide multipurpose trail with a pedestrian bridge to connect Legends Event Center, the boardwalk and the future Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille

All amenities are expected to be complete by summer 2024, except for the boathouse which should be completed by spring 2025.

Courtesy of City of Bryan