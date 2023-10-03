Aggieland Credit Union supports Texas A&M with $50,000 for student scholarships

Twenty-five students at Texas A&M University have received scholarships funded by Aggieland Credit Union, the Official Credit Union of Texas A&M University.

Aggieland established the scholarship program with Texas A&M in 2018, donating $10,000 per year, totaling $50,000 over the life of the partnership. This year, Texas A&M awarded $2,000 scholarships each to five Texas residents. The scholarship program has awarded funds to 25 students so far.

“As a Texas A&M University partner, Aggieland Credit Union supports our students, staff, and faculty with an array of services that boost the Aggie experience,” said Shane Hinckley, Vice President of Brand and Business Development for Texas A&M University. “The Aggieland Credit Union Scholarships help students improve their financial position, so they are able to focus on their education.”

Shane Hinckley (right) with Texas A&M is pictured with Aggieland Credit Union CEO, Howard Baker, presenting an oversized check for $50,000 representing the scholarship funds the credit union has donated since 2018.

Aggieland Credit Union was founded in 1985 to serve Texas A&M University, and became the official credit union of the university in 2019. Today, the credit union serves Aggies, their families, and the Brazos Valley, offering more than just financial products and services. Through engagement with local non-profits, charitable giving, and employee volunteerism, Aggieland Credit Union is dedicated to serving the community.

Howard Baker, Aggieland Credit Union President and CEO, said, “As Texas A&M’s credit union and partner, we are thrilled to help future Aggie leaders attend this great university. Immeasurable returns on investment in these students will accrue to the recipients, Texas A&M, and society over many future generations, and Aggieland Credit Union is very proud to provide direct financial support to these outstanding individuals as they learn and grow.”

Besides providing financial tools and services to help Aggies achieve financial success, Aggieland Credit Union supports the Federation of Aggie Mothers Club, the Thornton-McFerrin Coaching Academy, the Mays School of Business, many Texas A&M University clubs, student organizations, and numerous other Texas A&M University organizations.

About Aggieland Credit Union

Aggieland Credit Union was founded in 1985 by Aggies as a financial cooperative to support fellow Aggies and their families. The credit union is now a subsidiary of Austin-based Greater Texas Credit Union and emphasizes community stewardship, charitable giving, and employee volunteerism. Together with Greater Texas, Aggieland Credit Union offers a wide variety of consumer-oriented banking services to its 80,000 members across the state of Texas. The combined credit union has locations in Bryan-College Station, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Edinburg, and the Dallas-Fort Worth market with assets of nearly $1 billion.