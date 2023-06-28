Aggieland Humane Society celebrates National Adoption Weekend

Aggieland Humane Society has partnered with Best Friends Animal Society in celebrating National Adoption Weekend by offering $10 adoptions for four-legged friends this weekend.

Many shelters around the country, including Aggieland Humane Society, are experiencing record intake numbers with little to no space left for other animals who need rescuing. Aggieland Humane’s Communication Coordinator, Ashley Quick, says Aggieland’s intake of dogs and cats has almost doubled since last year.

“In foster care alone, we have over 300 pets in our care right now,” Ashley says. “That’s not including any of the pets that are here in our buildings — we are experiencing a space crisis right now, so we are hoping to get a little bit of breathing room in our kennels with this event.”

Aggieland Humane Society is among 50 rescue organizations in Texas that are participating in National Adoption Weekend, which Ashley says is a really good way to push for adoptions.

“It would be great if we could do 20 to 30 dog adoptions and 20 to 30 cat adoptions,” Ashley says. “That would be amazing. We could take some time to breathe and then continue with our life saving mission.”

Aggieland Humane will have many pets to choose from at the event. However, the only pets that qualify for the $10 adoptions must have completed their three-day stray hold and already be spayed or neutered.

“We will probably have 60 or so dogs available and about 50 or so cats available,” Ashley says. “We will have some of our pets that are in foster care here as well, and their foster parents will be here as well so people can get a little bit more insight on how they are in a home and everything. It’ll be a good event all around.”

While getting animals adopted into their forever homes is the main goal of National Adoption Weekend, Ashley says the awareness the event brings is just as important.

“Usually, when we have events like this, people that haven’t even heard that we are around catch wind that we are doing a lower adoption fee and they like to spread the word,” Ashley says. “It helps to spread awareness that we are here and show the work that we do.”

If adoption isn’t an option right now, there are other ways community members can support Aggieland Humane Society including volunteering, fostering and giving monetary donations.

“Fostering is a huge way to help,” Ashley says. “We have a hundred-ish dogs in foster care right now and over 200 cats in foster care right now, and those numbers aren’t going to go down anytime soon. Also, monetary donations help so so much; it helps us do all of our services and keep our adoption fees low.”

The National Pet Adoption Weekend event will take place at Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan on Friday, June 30 from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 1, from noon to 3 p.m. For more information about the pets that are available for adoption or for information about how you can help, visit aggielandhumane.org.