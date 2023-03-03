Ask the Experts: Local volunteers share answers to commonly asked questions about nonprofits

The Brazos Valley is booming with a vast number of nonprofits who all serve the community in their own unique way and even more generous community members who volunteer their time or resources to better these organizations. Whether you are interested in sports or serving local veterans, there are plenty of ways to get plugged in with an organization who dedicates their time and energy to making our community a better place. From nonprofit resources to donation inquiries, our experts have broken down the most commonly asked questions about nonprofits.

Molly Watson

Growing up watching her parents model love and service in their community, Molly Watson says it was easy for her to know nonprofits are vital to the community. Since her first job working with a nonprofit in Dallas, Molly has dedicated her life to seeing nonprofits succeed. Molly has been involved in a number of nonprofits in our area and lead many fundraisers including the BCS Junior League Bargain Blitz and Charity Ball committees, served as advisor to Pi Beta Phi at Texas A&M and was president of the alumnae club, chaired the 10th Anniversary Gala of Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, served as a Prenatal Clinic Board Member and chaired the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley's Tribute Luncheon. Her most recent endeavor has been serving as a co-chair of Brazos Valley Gives, the community-wide day of giving, helping to earn over one million dollars in 2022.

What are some of the challenges nonprofits face?

“Nonprofits face many challenges — dependence on fundraising, attracting and retaining the right people to run the nonprofit, and a significant increase in need of its services — to name a few.”

What is some advice you can give in regards to helping someone find the right nonprofit to get involved in?

“The Brazos Valley is such a unique and wonderful place to live. Our vibrant nonprofits are a vital part of our quality of life. Nonprofits foster economic stability and contribute to the health of our community. I encourage all of us to give where we live — in any way you can and feel called.

If you are a community volunteer, find your passion and serve. If children are your passion, volunteer at our children’s museum. If pets are your passion, consider giving your time and talent (and your resources) to our local animal shelter. Passion-driven serving leads to fulfillment.”

Ellen Fuller

Volunteering with 15 nonprofits, Ellen Fuller credits her dedication to serving others to her parents, who instilled an attitude of gratitude. As part of a large family, Ellen learned early the value of teamwork. Since her Dad was “career Navy”, most of her efforts are veteran-related and family-focused. After moving here in 2015, she cofounded Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley with a Gold Star Wife. In 2022, she coordinated the Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial, with its five elements, in Bryan City Cemetery’s Veterans Section. Most recently, she serves as the co-chair for The Wall That Heals Aggieland.

When choosing to donate to nonprofits, how can individuals know that they are choosing a legitimate organization?

“Check out the IRS’ database of tax returns for the percentage of donations that impact the programs’ goals.”

For someone wanting to start a nonprofit organization, how would you suggest they get started?

“Figure out their “why”. Is there an unmet need? How will success be measured?”

How can individuals support nonprofit organizations besides donating money?

“The gift of their time is priceless! It means that someone wants to make a difference in our community. Their actions will inspire others.”

Patricia Gerling

Starting as a Girl Scout in elementary school, Patricia Gerling says philanthropy and community service have always been a part of her life. Since moving to College Station in 1979, she has been involved in a number of nonprofit organizations including College Station ISD, the Prenatal Clinic and Friends Association of Symphony Orchestra, among many others. Most recently, Patricia is serving as the President and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, Patricia works with many charity-minded individuals to establish donor-advised funds and charitable endowments to fulfill unique and personal giving goals. She also serves as the treasurer for Pink Alliance which is an all-volunteer board of breast cancer survivors and advocates.

What is a nonprofit organization and how do they work?

“The purpose of nonprofit organizations is generally founded on the mission of improving quality of life for others at a community, local, state, national, or international level. Given this mission, nonprofits are not dedicated to private or financial gain; rather they are focused on advancing causes of public interest. There are four different types of charitable organizations: charitable organizations that are governed by a board of directors and possess unique tax-exempt status; church and religious organizations; private foundations; and political organizations. Nonprofit organizations play an important role in society as they work to improve the lives of others and the public good. Typically, 501c3 nonprofits are often at the forefront of social change and provide much-needed services to those who are most vulnerable.”

What resources are available in the Brazos Valley for the community to connect with nonprofits?

“The Center for Nonprofits and Philanthropy at the Bush School of Government and Public Policy at Texas A&M University is a great resource for new, fledgling nonprofit organizations. This Center also hosts online certificate programs, continuing education, and professional development opportunities for nonprofit leaders and board development. (Visit bush.tamu.edu/nonprofit/ for more information.) Also, the Community Foundation powers Brazos Valley Gives, an annual month-long giving event that culminates on the third Tuesday of October with 18-hours of on-line giving. Brazos Valley Gives brings the region together on one day and as “one community” to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. Also, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley – with 100% of donations benefiting the donor’s nonprofit of choice.”

Greg Martin

With the vibrant community of nonprofits in the Brazos Valley, Greg Martin was inspired to get involved in nonprofits by seeing those around him be so passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Once he found out that Brazos Valley Cares was dedicated to helping veterans and their families, he says it was a no brainer for him to begin volunteering with the organization being a U.S. Army veteran himself. The organization provides a number of resources for veterans including a 24-hour emergency hotline. For more information on Brazos Valley Cares, visit brazosvalleycares.org.

For someone wanting to start a nonprofit organization, how would you suggest they get started?

“Honestly, I would recommend that they find a like minded non-profit and serve for a few years in that organization. It may not line up 100% with what you envision, or be run the way you think is best - but it is an active organization that is helping in an area you are passionate about. At the very least, after a few years — you will understand better the dynamics of non-profit structure, board meeting, board oversight, fundraising, donor relations, client care and follow through. All of these are valuable skills that are required for long-term successful organizations.”

What resources are available in the Brazos Valley for the community to connect with nonprofits?

“Again, this community is so generous — if you don’t know, find someone who is active in a non-profit ANY nonprofit and ask for guidance. I am willing to bet that if they can’t point you in the right direction, then know someone that can. I would also talk to the amazing people at the United Way of the Brazos Valley and the BCS Chamber of commerce.”