BCS Together hosts annual Better Together Charity Golf Tournament

At Pebble Creek Country Club on Monday, April 24, 136 golfers will step on the green for the Better Together Charity Golf Tournament. The event serves as the annual fundraiser for local nonprofit BCS Together, which provides free support and community programs for children in the foster system and their families.

Thirty-four teams, each with four members, will play a scramble-style game through 18 holes along the course. There will be three flights of winning teams with a first, second, and third place in each. Each player within those teams will receive a gift certificate to the Pebble Creek pro shop and a trophy donated by The Trophy Lab.

After the awards are handed out, there will be an afterparty at the clubhouse with live music, food trucks, and beer. There, BCS Together will raffle off a Blackstone Grill donated by Lowe’s. Tickets are available online until the time of the drawing, and you don’t have to be present, or registered as a player, to win. Additionally, the silent auction is open until the tournament ends, where anyone can bid on donated items and events including an Aggie Football package, The Woodlands Concert package, and a Golf & Gourmet experience.

This year, the tournament’s title sponsor is Banjaxed Solutions, a Salesforce Partner based in College Station.

“We have received an overwhelming amount of support for the golf tournament this year–we live in such a generous community,” King says. “Banjaxed Solutions is eager to support us, fun to work with, and we could not hope for a better Title Sponsor for the Golf Tournament. It's inspiring to get to work with people like Kat who are enthusiastic about making a difference in their community!”

Kat Walther, a Salesforce Advocate at Banjaxed Solutions, heard of the tournament at a BCSChamber of Commerce after-hours event and knew immediately she had to get Banjaxed involved.

“My mom actually grew up in foster care, and I think that if there was a place like BCS Together around my mom, she would have been able to get the essentials she needed growing up,” Walther says. “As soon as I told our leadership team what BCS Together’s mission was, it was a pretty quick yes. Who doesn’t love children and want to help them wherever we can?”

So far, the tournament has raised $28,375, but with raffle entries, auction items and donations, they hope to beat the $51,607 raised in 2022. Anyone can donate toward the event now through the end of the day on April 24. The proceeds will support all of BCS Together’s programs, but namely their biggest initiative, The Closet, where foster, adoptive, kinship, and cps-referred bio families can “shop” through donated essentials, clothes, and toys for free to make their child feel safe, valued, and loved.

“We are hoping to raise even more than last year in support of the families we serve,” said BCSTogether Communications Director, Reilly King. “Foster families do the hard work for kids in our community. These kids have been through traumatic times. Being able to hand them a new pair of shoes, or seeing their excitement when they pick out a new toy, is what we do this for!”

BCS Together: where every penny has a purpose, every donor makes a difference, every volunteer has value and every child matters.

Courtesy of Banjaxed Solutions