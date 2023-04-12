Brazos Valley Jazz Society presents JazzFest May 5 at Palace Theater

Working together with Destination Bryan, the Brazos Valley Jazz Society is bringing back the jazz festival to downtown Bryan, TX. Coupling with First Friday, this year’s event will be on May 5 at the Palace Theater in downtown Bryan from 6 –to 10 p.m.

JazzFEST will kick off with a performance by the Brazos Christian School jazz ensemble, followed by the Peter Lieuwen Trio, the Greg Tivis ‘Nawlins’ Jazz Band, and headliners Kim Prevost and Bill Solley. Relocating to Houston after evacuating their home in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, this award winning American jazz duo consisting of singer-songwriter Kim Prevost and virtuoso guitarist Bill Solley will bring their unique blend of jazz and blues to BCS in a special one night only performance sponsored by the Brazos Valley Jazz Society, a local non-profit who’s mission is to promote jazz performance and education throughout the Brazos Valley.

This is a family friendly event. Admission is free. To find out more or support the jazz society, visit www.bvjazz.org or email info@bvjazz.org

Courtesy of Brazos Valley Jazz Society