Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday

As the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City approaches, community members can come together to honor the victims and remember the sacrifice made by first responders in one of the nation's most dark days.

Community members are invited to the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony hosted by the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board on Sunday, Sept. 11. The ceremony will take place at the War on Terror site located in College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex (3101 Harvey Road) at 6:30 p.m. The free event will feature remarks by Sheriff Wayne Dicky and placing of a memorial wreath.

The War on Terror site includes a steel relic from one of the World Trade Center towers, and life-sized bronze statues representing a police officer, firefighter, and special operations solider. Additionally, the memorial site includes a Wall of Honor and interpretive panels in recognition of area Veterans.

Information Courtesy of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board