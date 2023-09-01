Camp For All Celebrates 30 Years of Transforming Lives

HOUSTON, TX (August 29, 2023) – Camp For All, a local nonprofit that transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs through barrier-free experiences, is thrilled to announce another celebration of its milestone 30th birthday. On October 12, 2023, the Camp Friends Board is excited to welcome supporters to Star Place at Camp For All in Burton, TX for a spectacular birthday bash beginning at 6 p.m. Partygoers can expect a fun filled evening with cake, balloons, an auction and more!

Over the past three decades, Camp For All has empowered more than 180,000 campers, helping them realize their challenges do not define them. Each day spent at Camp allows them to explore their limitless potential through horseback riding, archery, swimming, rock climbing and many more activities that once seemed impossible. Camp For All has made it its mission to show campers that not even the sky is the limit. It is through the support of the community that this organization and its participants have thrived for 30 years and will continue to do so for years to come.

“Over the past 30 years we have accomplished more than we could have ever imagined,” said Pat Prior Sorrells, President and CEO of Camp For All. “It’s an honor to witness Camp For All turn 30 and continue to thrive! We look forward to celebrating this milestone anniversary with our wonderful Camp For All family, without whom we could not have reached this moment.”

Tickets for the Camp For All Birthday Gala start at $500. To purchase tickets or donate an auction item, please visit campforall.org/events.

To learn more about Camp For All and the 30th Birthday Gala, visit campforall.org. For media inquiries, please contact Julia Bernstein at julia@likemindstalk.com.

ABOUT CAMP FOR ALL

This year marks a milestone for Camp For All as the organization celebrates 30 years of helping children and adults with special needs or challenging illnesses discover life through learning what they can do, as opposed to what they can’t, in a truly unique barrier-free environment. First envisioned in 1993, Camp For All officially started welcoming campers to its site in Burton, Texas in 1998. Today, Camp For All is recognized as a national leader in creating and providing proven life-changing experiences through a passionate and professional staff, cutting-edge facilities and innovative programming. Camp For All enriches the lives of nearly 9,000 children, adults, and families throughout the year through collaborations and partnerships with more than 65 other nonprofits.

