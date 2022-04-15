Camp For All raises over $1.1 million at April 8 gala in Houston

× Expand Johnny THAN

On Friday, April 8, Camp For All hosted its “Homecoming 2022: A Night To Come Together” gala. Over 500 attendees, clad in homecoming-inspired wear, gathered at The Revaire for an evening of Camp spirit and fun. Camp For All, a local not-for-profit and barrier-free camp, works in partnership with more than 65 other not-for-profit organizations to transform the world of children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. Funds raised at the gala will help Camp For All welcome approximately 10,000 campers that visit its 206-acre campsite each year.

The annual gala was originally scheduled for January, but was postponed due to the rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The evening was emceed by Emmy Award-winning journalist, Richelle Carey, and featured a live auction with items including a relaxing week in Costa Rica, wine tastings, Astros club-level seats, and more. Key speaker of the night, Andrew Simms, a Camper with Partner, The Arc of Harris County, discussed his experiences living with autism and how attending Camp significantly increased his confidence.

“When I’m at Camp, I feel safe,” says Simms. “The staff at Camp listens without judgment and provides a fun, safe space where everyone is welcome to be themselves.”

As long-time cheerleaders of Camp For All, Laurie and Jack Maddox were the honorees of the event and dazzled as the Homecoming Queen and King. The evening celebrated the Maddoxes and the many roles they have played in the not-for-profit’s success, such as co-chairing the 2017 Houston gala, Board service, and ongoing fundraising for the organization.

The gala’s ticket sales and live auction garnered more than $1.1 million in total.

“This year’s Houston gala blew me away. Everyone who attended truly captured the essence of Camp spirit. I hope that people walked away from the gala inspired by the Maddoxes’ leadership. Thanks to our Camp For All families’ and friends’ support, we’ll be able to bring more campers to Camp,” says Pat Prior Sorrells, President and CEO of Camp For All.

Along with co-chairs Ginger Bertrand and Susan Walker, guests spread the love, laughter, hope, and healing that campers experience through camaraderie and a night of entertainment by Plush Party Band. Notable attendees included Melinda and Matt Mogas, David and Leslye Weaver, Rebecca and Bill Adler, and Tom and Janet Behanick.

To learn more about Camp For All, visit campforall.org or contact Fatima Mullikin at fatima@likemindstalk.com.

ABOUT CAMP FOR ALL

Camp For All transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. Opened in 1998 in Burton, TX by two Houston physicians and a father of a child with cancer, Camp For All is recognized as a national leader in creating and providing proven life-changing experiences through a passionate and professional staff, cutting-edge facilities, and innovative programming. Camp For All enriches the lives of approximately 10,000 children, adults, and families mostly from the greater Houston area throughout the year through collaborations and partnerships with more than 65 other not-for-profits. Programming includes Camp For All 2U, the award-winning outreach program that brings activities and programming to hospital-bound patients.

Courtesy of Camp For All