Event: Cardoso Home Dedication

Date: Friday, June 28, 2024

Location: 1312 Emils Ct. , Bryan, TX, 77803

Time: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

BRYAN, Texas (June 24, 2024) – With her three boys in mind, Erica Cardoso yearned for a more spacious and functional home. Reynolds & Reynolds and Aggie Habitat for Humanity stepped in to make her dream possible.

"We are excited for the Cardoso family to move into their new home and begin their transformational journey made possible by access to affordable housing. I hope Erica's kids are as proud of her hard work as we are," said Andy York, Executive Director of B/CS Habitat for Humanity.

Thanks to Erica Cardoso's unwavering dedication to her family and the incredible support from Reynolds & Reynolds and Aggie Habitat for Humanity, this summer will mark a truly special moment. Erica and her boys will finally receive the keys to their new home.

Each homeowner contributes at least 250 hours of sweat equity (500 for a couple) to earn their home.They purchase their home via an interest-free loan from B/CS Habitat and pay back the loan through a 30-year mortgage. They also attend 12 weeks of homeownership classes on topics such as home maintenance, the home-buying process, insurance and legal matters, to name a few.

Everyone is welcome to attend the dedication ceremony and wish the family good luck in their new home.

About Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing organization. Founded in 1989, B/CS Habitat has partnered with more than 300 individuals and families, giving them a hand up from substandard housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers as part of their commitment to paying an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength and stability they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitatbcs.org.

