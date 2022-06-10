Celebrate Juneteenth with the Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society from June 16 to 18

The Brazos Valley African American Heritage And Cultural Society is excited to invite the community & visitors to all the Juneteenth celebrations taking place in Bryan, Texas. Join in and celebrate the holiday with reflection, festivities, food, music & more!

The weekend of Juneteenth events include the following:

Gospel Festival: June 16, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Parade: June 18, 10 a.m.

Celebration In The Park: June 18, noon to 3 p.m.

Blues Fest: June 18, 6 to 10 p.m.

The Gospel Festival will take place at Neal Recreation Center and will feature 4 musical groups. The big day of celebration will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 with the Parade that begins at Kemp-Carver Elementary and ends at Sadie Thomas Park. The community is invited to watch the parade along the route. Events will continue throughout the day with a celebration at Sadie Thomas Park and then will conclude with Blues Fest in Downtown Bryan. The Blue Fest will take place at the grass lots on 21st Street between Bryan Avenue and Main Street and will feature Eugene Eugene and Hard to Find from Houston, TX. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

“Juneteenth is an important day in our nation and we hope the community will join us as we reflect and rejoice in African American freedom and culture," says Harold Eaton, Juneteenth Event Organizer.

The Juneteenth celebrations are generously sponsored by The City of Bryan, Bryan Rotary Club, Destination Bryan, and First Presbyterian Church. Visit destinationbryan.com/juneteenth for more information.

Courtesy of Destination Bryan