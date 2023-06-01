Celebrate the 85th anniversary of National Donut Day with The Salvation Army

This year marks the 85th anniversary and celebration of National Donut Day. Established in 1938 by The Salvation Army, National Donut Day is not only a great excuse to visit your favorite local bakery but also a reminder of the bravery of The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies” who joined soldiers’ on the front lines during World War I.

In 1917, The Salvation Army volunteers traveled to France and set up makeshift huts to provide soldiers with essential supplies, emotional and spiritual support, and fresh baked donuts. The sweet treat did more than raise spirits; it brought comfort and a taste of home to those who risked their lives.

Today, The Salvation Army continues serving on the front lines of our local communities by providing a wide range of programs and services to vulnerable individuals and families in need.

On Friday, June 2, in honor of National Donut Day, The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station will be partnering with Shipley’s Do-Nuts where you can receive a free donut at any Shipley’s location in Bryan/CollegeStation between 6-10 a.m. No purchase is necessary. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can receive a free Shipley’s donut at both Aggieland Outfitters locations. We hope that you will join us in celebrating this fun tradition!

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more Information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Courtesy of The Salvation Army of Brazos County