Celebrating Service: Community Foundation celebrates 20 years and highlights honorees at Tribute Luncheon

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley will host its annual Tribute Luncheon celebration of philanthropy on April 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton. The event brings together members from across the community to take time to celebrate those who have contributed to the betterment of the Brazos Valley and those who reside in it, says Community Foundation CEO and president Patricia Gerling. This year’s honorees include Ben Downs, Gina and Bill Flores and Phoebe Watts, who have all served the community selflessly and given back to organizations and individuals for many years.

“The tribute serves as a fitting opportunity to recognize their collective impact on countless charities and nonprofit organizations — enhancing the quality of life where we live and work,” Patricia says. “In addition to honoring philanthropists, this luncheon raises important funding to support the administrative operations of a vibrant Community Foundation.”

The luncheon will also feature the recognition of Debbie Brooks at Postoak Florist as the 2023 Community Champion Award recipient. This award celebrates outstanding businesses, organizations and civic groups who have actively supported area nonprofits.

“Postoak Florist is an ardent advocate for community nonprofits, having provided thousands of dollars of in-kind floral donations to countless nonprofit and philanthropic community events,” Patricia says.

The luncheon will also feature the second annual “Philanthropist of the Day” raffle, where attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to join the Community Foundation in creating a $15,000 charitable endowment to benefit their nonprofit of choice. The selected nonprofit will receive an annual grant from the endowment and will enjoy a “forever gift” as a result of the generosity of this year’s Philanthropist of the Day. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase at the luncheon for $20 each or six for $100.

Tribute Luncheon tickets are available for purchase by contacting Patricia Gerling at (979) 589-4305 or email president@cfbv.org. The deadline for reservations is April 14.

About the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley

Established in 2003, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley serves as the community’s trusted partner in philanthropy. The Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves by partnering with donors and businesses to establish charitable endowment funds that provide long-term support for nonprofit organizations and community needs. With over $11.4 million in assets under management, the Foundation has invested more than $5 million in grants and scholarships to support local causes that change lives and impact the communities it serves. For more information, visit cfbv.org or call (979) 589-4305

Mark Sykes

Ben Downs

Ben Downs has devoted his professional life to radio broadcasting. Since beginning his life’s work in 1968 as a weekend announcer in Arkansas, he has been a committed radio broadcaster. Currently he is the operating partner for eleven stations and fourteen magazines in Bryan/ College Station.

When he started as a freshman at Texas A&M, Ben devoted the first six weeks of the first semester to his studies. This turns out to be the only time in 55 years he wasn’t employed by a radio station.

Ben, along with partner William Hicks, are the only local residents to own a media outlet in Bryan/ College Station. When their group of stations was acquired by a larger national broadcaster, both Bill and Ben chose to make their homes in the local community. Ben has served on area boards including the BBB, Food Bank, BVEDC, Twin City Endowment, Community Foundation, Christmas Angels, March of Dimes, Red Cross, and a never ending term for the Chamber of Commerce. The station's contributions to area charities have exceeded $5 million.

He served a short 40-years filling in for Santa Claus in the BCS Christmas Parade. Since then, this Santa’s Helper has added the Downtown Christmas Parade and Holiday Magic to his schedule.

His efforts to promote local involvement by broadcasters have led to recognition as Texas Broadcaster of the Year and The Texas Radio Hall of Fame. He and Lillie married five minutes after graduation from TAMU 47 years ago.

Gina and Bill Flores

Bill and Gina Flores are continuous ambassadors for Brazos Valley and the state of Texas.

Gina attended Texas Tech University and graduated from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville and Bill graduated from Texas A&M University before pursuing a masters from Houston Christian University.

Gina’s life mission has been in education serving at a variety of schools over the years in both private and Christian settings. She credits her heart of service and education to her father, E.L. “Sam” Bass, who served as a public administrator for over 30 years.

Beginning his career in public accounting, Bill transitioned to the energy industry where he worked for approximately 30 years before running for the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2010, Gina agreed to join Bill on the campaign trail and then in Washington D.C. in 2011. They served together for 10 years.

During his time in D.C., Bill served as a Representative for the 17th Congressional District of Texas during the 112th through the 116th Congresses as well as served on a number of committees including the House Budget Committee and the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Since 2021, Bill has served as a board member of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and now holds the title of Vice-Chair of the Board and chair of the Finance & Audit Committee.

Gina currently serves as the scholarship chair of the Women’s Club, is a trustee on the Allen Academy School Board and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club. Gina and Bill have been married for almost 45 years and are blessed with two adult sons, two daughters-in-law, and four awesome grandchildren.

Phoebe Watts

During the summer of 2006, Phoebe Watts moved to College Station from Houston with her late husband Dale Watts ’71 and Aggie football letterman. While the initial driving force behind their move was to retire close to Texas A&M, they quickly immersed themselves in the Bryan-College Station community. Their move was a huge win for a variety of local organizations and nonprofits.

Phoebe was raised on a farm in McKinney, Texas where she learned countless lessons about hard work and helping others. Her parents and her faith instilled a sense of responsibility to give back to others and to use her talents to make a difference in the world. Phoebe had a successful professional career, spending many years in the oil & gas industry. Her reputation and qualities as a leader and problem solver followed her into retirement.

Phoebe’s handprints can be found among several Brazos Valley nonprofits to include the Boys and Girls Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pink Alliance and the Ronald McDonald House, just to name a few. Her dedication to supporting young people has had a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals. Phoebe’s support of scholarships and afterschool programs has helped to level the playing field for disadvantaged youth, giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

While never seeking personal recognition, Phoebe was awarded the Boys and Girls Club Woman of the Year in 2015 and inducted into the 12th Man Letterman’s Hall of Honor in 2012 along with her late husband, Dale.