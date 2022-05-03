College Station Noon Lions Club hosts Art in the Park 2022 on May 14

College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting Art in the Park 2022, a free community event for children and families, on May 14 at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Art in the Park is an event that promotes outdoor art, fun, leisure, and learning, while increasing visibility to the all accessible Fun for All Playground. Recycle your used eyeglasses, visit the Lions trailer for free vision screenings, and learn more about therapy animals from Aggieland Pets with a Purpose (APWAP).

Activities include:

Art stations and demonstrations for all ages led by local artists

The ‘Master Artist’ Experience

Giant chess and checker boards with how-to-play instructors

Fun outdoor games

Chalk art

Live music featuring local youth and artists

Concessions and food vendors

This event is also sponsored by The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department. Visit csnoonlions.org or email artinthepark@csnoonlions.org for more information.

Courtesy of College Station Noon Lions Club