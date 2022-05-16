College Station Noon Lions Club hosts annual "Honoring Our Heroes" Luncheon on May 17

College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting their annual "Honoring Our Heroes" Luncheon on Tuesday, May 17 at noon at The Hilton College Station, as a salute to our local Brazos Valley First Responders. Proceeds will benefit the 100 Club and College Station Noon Lions Club Charities. The 100 Club raises money for the families of the first responders who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.

2022 marks the first full year and the 50th year of hiring women into the US Secret Service. The featured speaker will be Kathryn Childers, one of the first five female U.S. Secret Service special agents hired in 1971. She joined 1,100 men in the elite agency where she shot holes in the "glass ceiling" investigating counterfeit, working undercover, and protecting the President and other world leaders. Fondly called the "pistol packin' nanny," Kathryn was also charged with protecting the Kennedy children – Caroline and John Jr. – while traveling the globe with Former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Today, Kathryn is sought after on the national speaking circuit not only entertaining audiences with her astonishing and fascinating history, but motivates, engages, and inspires audiences to real action. Kathryn brings the perfect balance of a one-of-a-kind experience blended with story-telling charm taking audiences on a jaw-dropping ride-along sharing anecdotes of training and protecting some the world’s most important people.

Kathryn will be available to autograph her incredible book - "Scared Fearless: An Unlikely Agent in the US Secret Service" (published by Texas A&M University Press - 2021), as well as take pictures with attendees. The book can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other book sites, as well as Kathryn’s website. There will also be an opportunity to purchase her book during the event.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit csnoonlions.org.

Courtesy of College Station Noon Lions Club