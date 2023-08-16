Community Foundation announces nonprofit registration for the 5th annual Brazos Valley Gives event

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley’s 5th annual Brazos Valley Gives is officially set for Tuesday, October 17 when nonprofits from throughout the 7-county region will engage donors to “give where you live.”

Registration is underway for Brazos Valley 501C3 nonprofits to register to participate in Brazos Valley Gives at brazosvalleygives.org; the registration deadline is Friday, September 8. Nonprofits pay a $150 registration fee; nonprofits that have an endowment fund at the Community Foundation are eligible for a discounted fee of $50. This registration fee is used for administrative-related giving day expenses to include the market- ing/promotion of the event regionally. Register at brazosvalleygives.org or send an email to brazosvalleygives@gmail.com. Nonprofits that register by Friday noon, August 25, will be eligible for an Early Bird Registration Prize.

Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long community giving effort that culminates in 18 hours of online giving on the third Tuesday of October. Giving together as one community to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits. Nonprofits are an important part of our community and provide important quality of life needs throughout the Brazos Valley.

Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley. Nonprofits from throughout the 7-county Brazos Valley region are invited to participate. Brazos Valley Gives empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts.

This day of giving where you live is powered by the Community Foundation, and all donations pass-thru directly to the donor’s charity(ies) of choice. This year’s goal for Brazos Valley Gives is $1,250,000 with 165 participating non- profits!

Last year, donors rallied to raise $1,176,760 and donated 9,760 volunteer hours to support the good works of 161 non-profit organizations. Since 2019, the Community Foundation’s Annual Brazos Valley Gives Day has raised $3,268,788 for participating Brazos Valley nonprofits, including $137,550 in sponsorship prizes.

About the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley

Brazos Valley Gives is powered by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley. Celebrating its 20th Anniversary in the Brazos Valley, we are a Bryan-based nonprofit and the Brazos Valley’s trusted leader in philanthropy as we steward a $11.4M community endowment for donors and charitable organizations. The Foundation works with charitably minded individuals, families, and businesses to establish donor-advised funds and other endowments to fulfill unique and personal giving goals. The Foundation also strengthens nonprofit organizations through grants and sustaining endowment initiatives, serving as a funding source that is responsible to the community's needs now -- and into the future. As a stew- ard of community resources, the Foundation’s mission statement reflects the primary goal of ensuring growth of the fund, while protecting the assets to meet the needs now and well into the future. For more information, visit www.cfbv.org or call us at 979.589.4305.

Courtesy of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley