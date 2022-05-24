Donate clothes to Voices for Children's Shop for CASA event this June and July

Every child wants something new to wear to their first day of school and children who have experienced abuse and neglect are no different. Each child who has been removed from their home in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Freestone, Leon, Limestone, or Madison counties are in need of assistance to receive new back-to-school outfits through Shop for CASA Kids. Shop for CASA Kids is Voices for Children’s annual back to school clothing drive that has given children in foster care a confident start to the school year.

Amy Faulkner, Executive Director at Voices for Children, says, “The children CASA Volunteers serve have been removed from their homes, which can be a traumatic experience. Having new clothes is something that can give the children CASAs serve a sense of normalcy, just like their peers. Shop for CASA Kids is an opportunity to help children in each community we serve, and we hope you choose to join us in meeting this need.”

The kids specify what styles they like, and when a shopper signs up they will receive their matched child’s preferences. Donors can also choose if they would like to shop for a specific gender and age group or they can purchase a gift card for children and their caregivers to shop together. This system ensures that not only does every child get new clothes, but clothes they are excited to wear.

Gift cards and clothes can be dropped off or mailed to 115 N. Main Street, Bryan, Texas, 77803. Drop off locations can be found in each of the seven counties they serve and those locations can be found on their website.

Shop for CASA Kids runs through the months of June and July. Voices for Children hopes to provide two outfits and a backpack per child but, in years past, donors have gone above and beyond by providing shoes, lunch boxes, and more. Those who would like to sign up for Shop for CASA can find more information on the Voices for Children website at vfcbrazos.org/shop-for-casa-kids.

About Voices for Children CASA

Voices for Children - Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a nonprofit program that improves the lives of children in foster care by providing powerful volunteer advocacy until each child is placed in a safe and permanent home. Voices for Children serves about 600 children annually in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Freestone, Leon, Limestone, and Madison counties.

Courtesy of Voices for Children CASA