Funding Cures: Brazos Valley welcomes back the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in 2023

Soon a lucky person in the Brazos Valley will win a new home, while supporting the search to find a cure to childhood cancer. That’s right — the St. Jude DreamHome Giveaway is returning to Bryan/College Station.

The three bed, two bath house is an estimated 1,333 square feet and features a variety of topnotch amenities including 10- foot ceilings throughout the living and dining area as well as the kitchen, soft close cabinets and sleek quartz countertops, an extended back patio and fully-enabled SMART home features throughout. All proceeds raised from the exclusive 7,500 tickets sold will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to fund research and patient treatment, travel, housing and food, ALSAC Bilingual Development Representative Jackie Valdes says.

“The St. Jude Dream Home is a great partnership that we get to build and extend into the community” Valdes says. “We wouldn't be able to do any of this without our builders, trade and media partners. It’s a unique way for these trades to share their skills and products while giving back.”

With the land being donated by Rudder Pointe developer, trade and supplier partners from around the community and nation will band together with Ranger Home Builders to create a beautiful home. Ranger Home Builders partner Jimmy Pitman says it's amazing to watch everyone step up for a cause bigger than themselves.

“Our community has been the most special part of this entire process. The Brazos Valley has a really deep heart and people are showing it through this process,” Pitman says. “It's extremely impactful to see all of our trades step forward for this cause and have different businesses around town reach out asking what they can do to help. I think everyone involved is moved by opportunity to help further the cause of St. Jude and ultimately be apart of the solution to end childhood cancer.”

To help support the cause, KBTXTV, who serves as the reveal station, was able to visit the St. Jude campus to get an inside look at what exactly the hospital does. During their visit to Memphis, Tennessee, the team was able to talk to doctors, patients and families as they took a deeper dive into the true meaning of St. Jude.

“The things that they discover at St. Jude is the same thing treating children with cancer here in the Brazos Valley,” KBTX news director Josh Gorbutt says. “At no cost to anybody else, they share every bit of that research. The three quarters of a million dollars we raise in June, makes sure that researchers come back here in perpetuity and take care of kids right in our own backyard.”

Not only are the tickets a chance to win an amazing home —and other prizes — both also a way to help end childhood cancer once and for all, John Magruder says.

“The best part of all of this is that it's one of its purest causes — the endgame of all of this is to eliminate childhood cancer and that's the easiest thing to get behind,” Magruder says. “You're always reminded that at the end of all this, the goal for St. Jude is to wipe out childhood cancer and they won't stop until they've accomplished that goal.”

The Bryan College Station St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway built by Ranger Home Builders is located at 3121 Brady Court in Bryan. The site will host free open house opportunities on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. from April 29 to June 4. The winner of the house and all other prizes will be announced live on KBTX on June 8, as well as the winners of additional prizes.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call (800) 219-8230 or visit dreamhome.org

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.