Get ready for the races at Wienerspiel on Sunday, October 16

Head to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Sunday, October 16th for the annual Wienerspiel Wiener Dog and Wanna-Be Races, costume contest, food, vendors, and more! There is no admission fee for spectators so bring the whole family to cheer on the racers!

Saturday, October 15

4 to 8 p.m. --- Vendor Set-up

5 to 7 p.m. --- Weiner Dog and Wanna Be A Weiner Boot Camp (free to practice)

Sunday, October 16

9 to 11 a.m. --- Vendor Set-up

11 a.m. --- Vendors Open

Noon --- Pet Costume Contest

1 p.m. --- Weiner Dog and Wanna Be A Weiner Dog Races

About Wienerspiel

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in College Station, TX raising funds for non-profits who help homeless, unwanted, and neglected animals as well as organizations who support the human/animal bond and advocating in city and state governments!