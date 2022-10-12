Get ready for the races at Wienerspiel on Sunday, October 16

Head to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Sunday, October 16th for the annual Wienerspiel Wiener Dog and Wanna-Be Races, costume contest, food, vendors, and more! There is no admission fee for spectators so bring the whole family to cheer on the racers!
Saturday, October 15
4 to 8 p.m. --- Vendor Set-up
5 to 7 p.m. --- Weiner Dog and Wanna Be A Weiner Boot Camp (free to practice)
Sunday, October 16
9 to 11 a.m. --- Vendor Set-up
11 a.m. --- Vendors Open
Noon --- Pet Costume Contest
1 p.m. --- Weiner Dog and Wanna Be A Weiner Dog Races
About Wienerspiel
A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in College Station, TX raising funds for non-profits who help homeless, unwanted, and neglected animals as well as organizations who support the human/animal bond and advocating in city and state governments!