Go back to the '80s at Dancing for the Health of It on April 30

Let's go back to the days of metal bands and big hair!

Find some leg warmers, muscle shirts, or acid wash to wear.

A party to celebrate the best decade yet.

You can even show up in a little red Corvette.

The music is sure to be loud and great.

And you're welcome to bring a friend or a date.

Dancing For the Health of It is like Dancing With the Stars, featuring local celebrities and community leaders that dance with their instructors to compete for the coveted mirror ball trophy, bragging rights and of course to raise funds for the clinic. This year's dance is Saturday, April 30 at 6 p.m.

They plan to have over 200 people join them for this exciting dinner and dance competition. The Health For All clinic is funded almost entirely by private, local donations and provides more than 5,000 patient visits every year. By offering an alternative to expensive emergency room visits by the uninsured, Health For All saves area hospitals and taxpayers more than $3 million dollars annually.

So, you’re like totally invited. Totally Rad 80’s attire preferred. Crimp your hair and pull it up in a side pony. Spray those bangs and stack those bangle bracelets. Converse, shades, scrunchies, and vans were the coolest dude. Dust off your leg warmers, tease up your hair just make plans to meet us there. Dress to impress in your retro best or wear cocktail attire to this blast from the past!

For more information, visit hlth4all.org/dancing-for-the-health-of-it/dfthoi-2020.

Information courtesy of Health For All