Indulge in craft beer and support Voices for Children CASA at Cheers to Craft Beer on June 11

Downtown Bryan Merchants are hosting their annual Cheers to Craft Beer tasting event Saturday, June 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. This event will feature craft beer tastings inside of Downtown Bryan retail stores and restaurants. Cheers to Craft Beer is a self-paced walking event. Proceeds from this event will benefit Voices for Children CASA, a non profit child advocacy organization also located in Downtown Bryan.

Voices for Children works to improve the lives of children in foster care through powerful volunteer advocacy until each child is placed in a safe and permanent home.

Check-in for Cheers to Craft Beer begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Voices for Children office located at 115 North Main Street. Ticket holders will receive a map of all of the participating locations and can choose which order to sample and visit merchants.

One Cheers to Craft Beer ticket includes a keepsake tasting glass and a map of all of the participating merchants in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are available in select Downtown Bryan businesses for $25 or online for $30 until June 10. Day of tickets will be available for $35 at Voices for Children.

“We are excited to partner with the Downtown Bryan Merchants,” says Amy Faulkner, Voices for Children’s executive director. “It’s important for us to be a part of the communities we serve, and to support our neighboring businesses in the Downtown Bryan area.” she added. Voices for Children currently provides advocacy for children in foster care within a seven county area. Those counties include Brazos, Burleson, Freestone, Grimes, Limestone, Leon, and Madison.

All ticket purchases for Cheers to Craft Beer are non-refundable and ticket sales are limited to ages 21 and over; identification will be verified at pickup. In store tickets available for purchase at the following downtown shops:

Bird's Nest Gifts and Antiques

Brazos Glassworks

Corner Of Time Antiques

Old Bryan Marketplace

Savage Diva

String and Horn Shop

The Frame Gallery

Visit vfcbrazos.org for more information and to sign up.

Courtesy of Voices for Children CASA