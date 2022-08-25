Local animal shelters to waive adoption fees to clear the shelters

As a part of NBC's Clear the Shelters both Aggieland Humane Society and Bryan Animal Center are offering waived adoption fees on set days in August.

For more information about each shelter's adoption events and applications, see below:

Aggieland Humane Society

Aggieland Humane Society will offer waived pet fees on all pets including dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27. The shelter suggests that interested parties submit an application by Thursday, August 25 by 3 p.m. to guarantee pre-approval. Applications can be submitted by emailing a competed application to adopt@aggielandhumane.org or drop it off in person at 5359 Leonard Road, Bryan.

For more information or with questions about the event, please contact Aggieland Humane Society at 979.775.5755 or info@aggielandhumane.org.

To view adoptable pets, visit: aggielandhumane.org/adopt-a-pet/.

To submit an application, visit: aggielandhumane.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Adoption_Application-Fillable-updated-3.8.22.pdf

Bryan Animal Clinic

Bryan Animal Clinic will offer waived pet fees on all pets including dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens from Tuesday, August 23 to Saturday, August 27. Applications for pets are available on the shelter's website.

For more information or with questions about the event, please contact Bryan Animal Clinic at 979.209.5260.

To view adoptable pets, visit: adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/87220-bryan-animal-center-bryan-texas#featured

To submit an application, visit: bryantx.gov/animal-center/bryan-animal-center-online-adoption-forms/