McLaren North America Presents Wheels, Watches, and Whiskey Charity Event at The Stella Hotel at Lake Walk

× Expand Satterfield Group

McLaren North America and The Gentleman Racer present a unique and luxurious charity event, Wheels, Watches, and Whiskey, hosted at The Stella Hotel at Lake Walk on August 17th, 2024. This event promises to be an evening of luxury, featuring fine vehicles, exquisite timepieces, and the finest whiskey tastings, all in support of a charitable cause.

The event will feature premium whiskey tasting, light bites, and exclusive access to the VIP-only Stella Backyard, featuring select vintage and exotic vehicles curated by Michael Satterfield of The Gentleman Racer. The following morning car owners will also have the option to take part in a Sunday Drive to Round Top where they will enjoy a driving tour, lunch, and other unique experiences.

From 7:00 PM to10:00 PM, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in the finest whiskey tastings and immerse themselves in the world of luxury vehicles and timepieces through out Lake Walk. Please note that tickets are required to participate in the whiskey tastings and to access the VIP area.

This spectacular event promises to be an unforgettable evening of opulence, elegance, and philanthropy, all set against the stunning backdrop of The Stella Hotel at Lake Walk.

A silent auction and a portion of proceeds from ticket event sales will benefit OnRamp of the Brazos Valley. A charitable organization that provides reliable vehicles to deserving people who are working hard and in need of a vehicle to continue that journey. Tickets for Wheels, Watches, and Whiskey and the Sunday Drive are now available for purchase. To learn more about the event and to secure your tickets, please visit WheelsWatchesWhiskey.com.

× Expand Satterfield Group

The team at The Stella Hotel look forward to welcoming you to an evening of sophistication and generosity at Wheels, Watches, and Whiskey, presented by McLaren North America and The Gentleman Racer.

About The Stella Hotel

Inspired by the stars and the singular spirit of Texas, The Stella Hotel offers stylish comfort and sophistication. Its AAA Four Diamond status reflects the standards of the hotel’s guest rooms, public areas, and the personalized service and amenities guests can expect while staying at The Stella. Located in Bryan-College Station, The Stella sits adjacent to Traditions Club and Community, and serves as the center point of Lake Walk. At The Stella, guests are invited to gather at Campfire, a place to enjoy southern hospitality and authentic Texas cuisine. Experience vast views of the Texas sky from our own backyard or cozy up at our own speakeasy style bar, Hershel’s, for a nightcap. From summer concerts on the lawn to seasonally inspired cuisine, everything here exudes the warmth and cherished traditions of Texas.

About William Cole Companies

Atlas Hotel, LP is led by a partnership between William Cole Companies and Traditions Acquisition Partnership, LP, the developer of Lake Walk and Traditions Club and Community, the successful residential enclave adjacent to Lake Walk and home to the Texas A&M Golf Teams. William Cole focuses on meaningful hospitality and master planned community projects, including The Stella and its sister property, The Josie, located at Red Mountain Resort in Rossland, British Columbia. The Josie was named “Canada’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel 2020” and the “#3 Ski Boutique Hotel in the World” by the World Ski Awards and is also becoming an Autograph Collection Hotel. At William Cole Companies, “We Create Meaningful Places.” For more information, please visit WilliamColeInc.com.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its 200+ independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.

Courtesy of Satterfield Group