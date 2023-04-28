Not Another Drowning: Local nonprofit helping to keep children safe around water

No parent should have to lose a child to drowning and Emma’s Project hopes to educate families to end drownings for good.

Drowning is the No. 1 cause of accidental death in kids age 1 to 4 according to the CDC. To make sure no family has to encounter this heartbreak, Emma’s Project is working to inform and educate the public about water safety and provide key resources to keep children safe.

After his own daughter, Emma Grace, became a victim to drowning, Emma’s Project co-found Michael Hojnacki, alongside his wife Jennifer, developed the nonprofit to inform other parents about the importance of pool safety so they would never have to go through the pain of losing their child like they did.

“We didn't start until 2019, so we had about a two year period that we were still grieving quite a bit,” Michael says. “That's the main reason why I do it. It’s to bring awareness to families because they don't want to walk the path that I've walked.”

Four year old Emma Grace Hojnacki tragically lost her life in a crowded pool with no lifeguards and unrestricted access after coming back from an event center.

“There was a big bump on her head and she had a scraped knee so we're not sure [what happened],” Michael says. “But my wife and I jumped to resuscitate her until the ambulance came. I really don't want anybody to ever have to live that.”

A large part of Emma’s Project is spreading awareness about the dangers of drowning, which Michael says is something there are many misconceptions about. One of the things that surprises most parents is that drownings can happen in many places around the house, making it especially important to supervise children around water.

“Obviously, it doesn't just extend to a pool, but a bathtub, shower, and laundry room — anywhere there's water,” Michael says. “A child can drown in one inch of water or less — it doesn't take very much for that to happen, especially for very young children.”

Oftentimes, people believe drowning to be very loud; a child might splash the water or start asking for help. However, Michael says it’s often the opposite.

“Drowning is very silent,” Michael says. “A child is trying to get air so they're not going to be screaming for help — it's so quick. You could turn your back and in 20 seconds, they'll be underwater.”

To help spread their message and to share resources for water safety, Emma’s Project has partnered with Colin’s Hope and other nonprofits with a goal of outreach and education on water safety, Michael says.

We’ve been providing the water safety cards that we have out at the public pools, and then we've been giving away life vests at the public pools as well,” Michael says.

With the month of May being National Water Safety Month, the organization is looking to expand their education resources as well as hoping to set up a call to action with legislation.

Emma’s Project is always looking for volunteers who feel passionate about the cause to help with outreach, Michael says.

“Volunteers can help by getting the word out,” Michael says. “What we're also going to probably do is set up an online store, which will be our vehicle to raise money to buy more resources for water safety.”

For more information on how to assist Emma’s Project, visit www. emmasproject.org or follow Emma’s Project on Twitter @project_emma