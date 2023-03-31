Ride of a Lifetime: The Texas MS 150 bike ride is returning to College Station

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

To the ordinary eye, Kyle Field might be seen as a sporting venue, but to the Texas MS 150 riders, this is a sign of progress toward beating multiple sclerosis, or MS, once and for all.

Originally, crossing the finish line in the capital of Texas, the Texas MS 150 bike ride has shifted its course to now finish at Kyle Field in College Station for the second year in a row, National Multiple Sclerosis Society South Central President Linda Bates says.

“For 35 years, the Texas MS 150 went from Houston to Austin and we finished in downtown Austin at the state capitol on the north side and several years ago, they let us know that the place that we would normally finish wasn't going to be available, so we started looking,” Linda says. “There's nothing really as unique and special as Kyle Field and College Station, it's just an extraordinary, iconic venue.”

In 2022, riders were able to take over College Station for the first time as they rounded the Memorial Student Center to end in the south end of Kyle Field, finishing as their names were called over the intercom. Due to the construction of the new indoor football and track, the 2023 finish line will be in front of the War Hymn statue outside of Kyle Field and across from the newly-opened Aggie Park.

The two-day ride features various routes beginning in both Austin and Houston on April 29 with a stop for the night at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in LaGrange, featuring a variety of activities for participants. Riders will begin their trek to College Station on the morning of April 30 finishing right outside of Kyle Field before celebrating their accomplishment with friends and family at Aggie Park.

“When you're done riding, we have a huge VIP experience right outside of Kyle Field,” Linda says. “We expect to have live bands and music, a beer garden by Karbach and we feed people. It's a really awesome experience.”

The ride has a bigger purpose than a fun weekend — all proceeds raised go to fund research in finding a cure for multiple sclerosis, an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Though there is no known cure for MS, the National MS Society has come a long way in helping the one million individuals living with MS in the United States, says rider and MS survivor Rita Joubran.

“When a community comes together, great things can happen and this is just such a special ride. We need to keep the momentum going because this is the last chapter in the fight against MS and every dollar right now is making such an impact,” Rita says. “I can look back to when I was first diagnosed in 2009, we had 10 disease modifying therapies. Today, we have 24 disease modifying therapies, and just to be able to play a small part of that role and the advancements that are being made — it's amazing.”

The National MS Society is currently looking for volunteers and riders for the Texas MS 150. Those interested in participating or volunteering for the race can visit bikemstexas150.org to learn more about how they can get involved.