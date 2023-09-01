S.H.A.R.E.-ing Experiences: Nonprofit organization host therapeutic horseback riding in College Station

Founded in June of 1996 by Dr. Patricia Lombard, Special Horses and Riders Excelling or S.H.A.R.E., is a recreational horseback riding program providing services to special needs children and adults, senior citizens, veterans, and their family members. All staff are volunteers, and the program is primarily sup- ported by donations. Located on 10 acres on Schehin Road, just 20 minutes from Texas A&M’s campus, the S.H.A.R.E. program welcomes riders to the arena on Saturday mornings to participate in various equine activities. Dr. Sherdeana Owens, who has volunteered with the program for many years, says, “What we’re trying to do is help our riders to improve their self-image, balance, and skill level. With the horseback riding, we see improved posture and better muscle tone.” She adds, "My brother had Down Syndrome and was part of the S.H.A.R.E. program. When he was on a horse, he was a different person. He sat up straight, he smiled, he loved the horses ... when he was introduced to horses, he just blossomed.”

Typical sessions consist of around 10 riders of all different levels, with some riding independently and others needing volunteers to walk next to them, guiding the horse. In addition to riding, recreational swimming is offered. Sherdeana says these weight bearing exercises are great, but horseback riding specifically allows the horse and rider to be in tune with each other’s movements.

“How you move your legs and your hands communicates with the horse,” Sherdeana says. “The other thing is that you have to sit up. We have rider with all types of physical disabilities and even though we may have people assisting them, we see that increase in strength and posture.” S.H.A.R.E. is also one of the few programs that allow family members to participate so siblings, in particular, can have a bonding experience.

S.H.A.R.E. has participated in Equine Special Olympics, area, regional, and chapter games, and horse shows across Texas including the Top Hands Horse Shows in Houston and the Gold Stirrup Horse Shows in Austin. In 2007, a S.H.A.R.E. rider, Angie Simmons, competed in China at the Special Olympics Equestrian Games.

“We were so amazingly proud that a rider from our small program was able to represent the United States,” Sherdeana says. “It was amazing to have one of our people go to China.”

While similar to hippotherapy, S.H.A.R.E. provides recreational riding, and is a much more cost-friendly alternative for many families, Sherdeana says. The numerous volunteers have jobs from assisting riders to grooming the horses. A veterinarian from Navasota even volunteers services to the program horses who are provided through donations or loans.

“We run on volunteers, there’s no paid staff – even our horses are volunteers!” Sherdeana says. “We charge just $60 a month and’ if people cannot pay, they just make a donation — that’s the difference between us and a hippotherapy center. A hippotherapy center will typically

charge between $100 to $200 per 30 or 60 minute session, and, if people have insurance, the policy will defray some of the cost. However, if there is no insurance, a family may not be able to afford hippotherapy. Our program helps fill that need.”

The organization accepts donations and seeks sponsors. Next on their wish list is adding a covered arena. With a cooler space, S.H.A.R.E. can add additional practice times in the afternoon or evenings for riders who can’t make it on weekend mornings.

“We are so grateful for the donors and the volunteers who’ve supported us over all these years. They understand and appreciate the value of our service,” Sherdeana says. “We’re a small organization but we fill a big need. Visit us at sharetx.org and become a volunteer or a donor. We need your support.”