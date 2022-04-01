Saluting Community Philanthropists

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley will host its 17th annual Tribute Luncheon celebration of philanthropy on April 26. “This is an opportunity where we lift up people who are making a difference in our community and sharing their time, talents and resources,” says Community Foundation CEO and president Patricia Gerling.

This year’s honorees are longtime area residents Becky and B. Don Russell, Keith Halsell, and Lina and Kenny Lawson. “You'll find that the individuals that we celebrate at our Tribute Luncheon are very humble. They're not self-seeking; they give for the love of this community,” Gerling says. “We celebrate the impact and the difference that they have made to our community.”

The recipients are asked whether they will accept the honor based on the decision made annually by the Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees. “We don't take this decision lightly because we want to be sincere in celebrating philanthropy at its best,” she says.

Among the luncheon’s highlights are video vignettes to honor the Russells, Lawsons, and Halsell, which include interviews with individuals who speak to the honorees’ service to the community. “These videos are played for the first time during the Tribute Luncheon,” Gerling says. She remarks that friends, colleagues, and even family learn aspects about the honorees that they didn’t know previously. “It’s enlightening,” she says. “There are tears to be shed because people have shared so much.”

Philanthropist of the Day

New for this year is a raffle whose beneficiary will be a nonprofit of the winner’s choice. “We hope everyone will purchase at least one or more raffle tickets,” Gerling says. “We're going to say to the winner: ‘You are our philanthropist of the day. What nonprofit is going to receive your $3,500 gift today?’ We want it to be impactful, as everyone at the lunch has a passion and loves a particular nonprofit.”

The Community Foundation

The Community Foundation enhances the quality of life in the communities it serves by partnering with donors, businesses, and nonprofits to establish endowment funds that provide long-term support for charitable organizations and community needs; the foundation does furthers this role through philanthropic giving, responsible grantmaking, professional stewardship, and collective leadership, according to Gerling. Customized giving approaches that match the donor’s interests or nonprofits’ goals are achieved through charitable endowments.

The Community Foundation was established in 2003 by a group of citizens whose mission was to create long-term funding to better the quality of life for those in the Brazos Valley. Louise and the late Sam Sharp kicked off the nonprofit with a donation of $10,000 to create a forever source of funding for the community. In the past two years, the foundation distributed more than $2 million in grants and scholarships.

The Community Foundation also powers Brazos Valley Gives, the Brazos Valley’s annual Giving Day, which has raised more than $2.1 million for local nonprofits over the past three years. One hundred percent of these donations went to each donor’s nonprofit of choice.

The luncheon serves as the Community Foundation’s annual fundraiser to benefit its operating budget. Gerling says, “This will allow us to keep doing our ‘good works’ within the community.”

For more information, visit cfbv.org.

The Community Foundation’s 17th Annual Tribute Luncheon

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.

Hilton Hotel and Conference Center, 801 University Drive East, College Station

Individual tickets: $75; for reservations, call (979) 589-4305

Keith Halsell

Keith Halsell has held many leadership positions for many community organizations and worked behind the scenes to impact countless nonprofits in Bryan College Station.

She taught at Henderson Elementary School and was a substitute teacher in the Bryan schools. For 17 years, Keith served BISD as a school volunteer. From a Parent-Teacher organization officer to Bryan High School’s project graduation co-chair, Keith’s volunteerism followed her children’s education.

She taught at Brazos Business College and was a fashion consultant for Doncaster, a women’s clothing company, and marketed her original jewelry and clothing.

A former Brownie and Girl Scout, she helped colonize the Gamma Alpha Chapter of Tri Delta at Texas A&M University in 1980 and raised money for the chapter house by co-editing a national-selling cookbook. She serves as a collegiate advisor, house corporation president, alumnae chapter president and educational foundation member.

Keith has been a Woman’s Club member for over 35 years and has served as president. She was among the first George Bush Presidential Library docents. For seven years, she was co-chair for Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Premiere Market.

She has volunteered for the local Salvation Army and its Auxiliary since 2010 and has served in many capacities, including as president of the Women’s Auxiliary, membership chair, publicity and communications chair, Doing the Most Good luncheon co-chair, Auxiliary executive committee member, and the board of directors.

She was named the Girl Scout’s Woman of Distinction in 2017 and was an honoree at the Prenatal Clinic’s You’re the Tops luncheon in 2010.

Lina and Kenny Lawson

Lina and Kenny Lawson are lifetime ambassadors to the Brazos Valley community.

Lina graduated from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville and Kenny graduated from Texas A&M University. While finishing his bachelor’s in engineering technology, he worked as a T-shirt salesman for C.C. Creations. In 2003, Kenny purchased the business, now the largest custom screen print and embroidery company in Texas and the 8th largest in the U.S.

In 2002, Lina and her sister, Tina, started Twinz Co. Marketing in Bryan. They were named 2002-2003 Leading Ladies of the Brazos Valley. Lina was 2007-2008 National President for the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) and named 2007 ABWA Woman of the Year. Lina serves numerous organizations, including ABWA, American Heart Association and the Community Foundation.

Kenny has served on many boards and philanthropic committees, including the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce Executive Board of Directors, Bryan Business Council, Blinn Advisory Board, and CSISD Education Foundation Board of Directors. He was treasurer for two successful campaigns for City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

The Lawsons sponsor hundreds of events, including Scotty’s House Great American Steak Out, Texas A&M’s Big Event, Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, Arts Council of Brazos Valley, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley, Special Olympics, Brazos Valley Cares, and the Blinn College Foundation.

The Lawsons and their businesses have received numerous awards, including the BCS Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Award, Anco Lifetime Achievement Award, and Texas A&M Eppright Distinguished Donor.

Becky and B. Don Russell

Becky served as Vice President of Community Affairs in the Junior League. She has co-chaired the Charity Ball and OPAS GALA. For 10 years, Becky served as an educational docent at the George Bush Presidential Library, and served as president of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. Becky is a board member of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History and Unlimited Potential. The Russells support Family Promise, OPAS, Still Creek Ranch, Brazos Food Bank, and the Fresh Start Campaign to help foster youth. Becky serves on Texas A&M’s Working Group developing a museum and performing arts center. The Russells provide annual scholarships to engineering students at TAMU. While B. Don served as International President of the Power Engineering Society, they visited over 70 countries. Becky and B. Don celebrate their family of 23: Christyn and Brian Taylor, Jenny and Tim Winter, John Paul and Stacie Russell, and Elizabeth and Garrett Latham, along with their 13 grandchildren