College Station Rotary Club hosts first-ever Mulligans and Mimosas golf event on April 30

The College Station Rotary Club presents its first-ever fundraiser, Mulligans and Mimosas, to support its mission of advancing literacy and youth leadership. Guests are invited to enjoy brunch and hone their driving skills at this two-hour LivePlay event that features a round of digital golf at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in Killeen Castle in Ireland. The brunch includes biscuits and gravy and fruit.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at BigShots Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Road in Bryan. A limited number of individual tickets ($130), and T-boxes (6 players for $600) are available. Contact Mynde Kessler at mkessler@farmersagent.com or 979-704-3054.

About the Rotary Club of College Station

The Rotary Club of College Station proudly supports the community and international programs. The club is a proud supporter of the Fun For All Playground. Annually, it recognizes outstanding CNAs with its Florence Nightingale Award as well as vital administrative staff in local businesses with the Very Impressive Vocational Award (VIVA). In early December, the clubs hosts the Clothing For Kids event and provides a free Target shopping spree to children in our community. The Rotary Club of College Station is a 100% Paul Harris Club and currently meets virtually via Zoom every Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m. Visiting Rotarians and anyone interested in joining Rotary are welcome to join the virtual breakfast at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday mornings. Each week a guest from the community is invited to speak and shares updates on their role, events, or community service efforts. The program ends at 8 a.m.

Information courtesy of College Station Rotary Club