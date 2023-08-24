State Farm donates $30,000 to Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce that it has received a generous $30,000 Good Neighbor Citizenship® grant from State Farm. A check presentation will be held on August 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. Afterward, State Farm employees will volunteer their time and labor at a construction site.

State Farm’s Good Neighbor Citizenship® grants are dedicated to helping build safer, stronger and better-educated communities across the United States. The grants focus on safety, community development, economic empowerment and education.

“In keeping with the Good Neighbor spirit, State Farm is proud to partner with non-profit organizations like Habitat for Humanity to build stronger communities,” said Jeffrey Jeffords, State Farm Sales Leader. “State Farm has long supported the excellent work of Habitat to create affordable housing. We’re thrilled to offer this grant to support Bryan/College Station Habitat in their mission and support local families.”

B/CS Habitat will use these funds to help build a home in partnership with one of the 18 families who have been approved for Habitat’s homeownership program.

“Home ownership is the American dream,” said Andy York, B/CS Habitat’s Executive Director. “And State Farm is helping to make that dream come true for one of our partner families. With an affordable home, the family members’ health, education and economic mobility will improve significantly.”

The partnership between B/CS Habitat for Humanity and State Farm started in 2007. Before this grant, State Farm had provided funds that helped transform the lives of seven families. Partnerships with companies like State Farm make it possible for B/CS Habitat to continue building homes, communities and hope in the Brazos Valley.

About Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing organization. Founded in 1989, B/CS Habitat has partnered with more than 310 individuals and families, giving them a hand up and out of substandard housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength and stability they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitatbcs.org.

About State Farm®

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and approximately 61,764 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – which include auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 44 on the 2023 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

Courtesy of Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity.