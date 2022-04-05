The Prenatal Clinic's "You're the Tops" Luncheon is April 23

What: The 28th Annual “You’re the Tops” Fundraising Event, benefitting The Prenatal Clinic announces 2022 You’re the Tops Honorees

When: Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: The Hilton Hotel & Conference Center, College Station

For more information, visit bcsprenatal.org.

The “You’re the Tops” luncheon is the major fundraising event for The Prenatal Clinic and recognizes women in the community who make a difference every day through their volunteerism, profession, and philanthropy. Eleven such women will be honored at such time.

The 2022 “You’re the Tops” Honorees: Jennifer Cotton, Kim DuBose, Virginia H. Fox, Sallye Henderson, Dr. Esther Miranda, Julie Melton Porter, Rev. Shelby Rowan, Vicki Reim, Cindi Scofield, Dr. Amy Brunt Thompson, and Searcy Toliver. In addition to the 11 honorees, St. Joseph Health, will receive the 2022 Gardner Osborn “Friend of the Clinic” award for their contribution to the clinic.

The annual “You’re the Tops” luncheon event, held in person this year to benefit The Prenatal Clinic, celebrates the accomplishments of these women and is one of the clinic’s more important fundraisers. To donate and view the event, please visit bcsprenatal.org. David Gardner’s Jewelers donated a pair of diamond earrings for the raffle. Details about the raffle can be found online at bcsprenatal.org and facebook.com/ThePrenatalClinic.

In 2021, The Prenatal Clinic provided care to close to 400 women resulting in more than 3,400 patient visits. Of these patients, 60% began care during their first trimester, says Lynn Yeager, executive director for The Prenatal Clinic. Since 1985, more than 22,100 women have sought care at the Prenatal Clinic, resulting in more than 190,000 patient visits. For more than 35 years, The Prenatal Clinic continues to make a difference in the lives of low-income families.

Information courtesy of The Prenatal Clinic.