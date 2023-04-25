The Wall That Heals still seeking volunteers for this weekend's showcase

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War on March 29, 1973, the Brazos Valley was selected as one of 32 communities from over 100 applicants nationwide to host The Wall That Heals, or TWTH, in 2023. Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in more than 700 United States communities. TWTH is a 3/4-scale exact replica of The Wall, which is a part of the Veterans Memorial in Washington DC and includes a mobile education center.

The schedule of keep events for The Wall That Heals Aggieland is as follows:

Tuesday, April 25 — Escort will began gathering a 1 p.m. at the Texas A&M University RELLIS campus with kick stands ups at 2:30 p.m.. The route to Veterans Park is posted at ththaggieland.com and will be documented by a drone, weather permitting. The escort will feature a fully-restored 1951 Wilson Jeep and over 60 motorcycle riders including the Corp of Cadets Commandant and Mrs. Patrick Michaelis.

As the escort proceeds from 2818 South (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to turn to 6 North Frontage Road at 2:50 p.m., the public is invited to welcome the escort by waving flags at two locations with free flags provided at First Financial Bank (2445 Harvey Mitchell Parkway) and Academy Sports & Outdoors (2511 Earl Rudder Freeway). Bryan and College Station Fire Departments will coordinate a flag (30 ft by 50 ft) arch for the escort's arrival at Veterans Park about 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26 — Assembly of the 140 panels that compromise the 375-foot long wall will begin at 8 a.m., with an estimated completion of 2 p.m. Breakfast, lunch, water, gloves, tools and TWTH t-shirts will be provided.

Since the exhibit is free and open to the public 24 hours/day, there is a great need for volunteers, especially for overnight and weekend shifts. The three hour shifts include: greeting and directing visitors, name look-up and assisting the general public as well as opportunities to assist at the education center. Community members may sign up on the twthaggieland.com, via email (a.m.cross@gmail.com), via phone at (757) 478-4747 or online at signup genius.com/go/10c094ea5aa2aa0ffce9-wall#/.

Thursday, April 27 at 11 a.m. — The "Welcome Home" ceremony will include Vietnam Veterans and local dignitaries with special guest Clarence Sasser, Vietnam Army medic and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient. Community members can learn more about his award at the Texas A&M University Memorial Student Center's Hall of Honor.

Sunday, April 27 at 1:45 p.m. — A closing ceremony will take place on Sunday with the teardown of the 140 panels following at 2 p.m. The greatest need for able-bodied volunteers is for this final shift. Community members may sign up on the twthaggieland.com, via email (a.m.cross@gmail.com), via phone at (757) 478-4747 or online at signup genius.com/go/10c094ea5aa2aa0ffce9-wall#/.

About The Wall That Heals

The Wall That Heals is a program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. in 1982. The Wall That Heals is the only traveling exhibit affiliated with The Wall in Washington D.C. and includes the largest Wall replica that travels the county. Two Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund staff members lead volunteers will be onsite to educate visitors and students, and ensure the reflective atmosphere of The Wall.

TWTH honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and remembers the name of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. The replica is 375-feet in length and stands seven-and-a-half feet high at its tallest point. Visitors will be able to do name rubbings individual service member's names on The Wall.

The mobile Education Center exhibit will have photo displays of "Hometown Heroes," including 67 Brazos Valley service members who names are on The Wall in DC and the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Bryan. It will also feature other Vietnam veterans from the Brazos Valley acknowledged through VVMF's "In Memory" program, which honors veterans who returned home from Vietnam and later died.