Total Wine & More to present check to The Arts Council of Brazos Valley

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley invites the public to attend a special check presentation on Tuesday, September 13 at 3 p.m. at the new College Station Total Wine & More! In keeping with their commitment to the College Station community, Total Wine & More donated 10% of their wine sales to The Arts Council of Brazos Valley during the week of their grand opening.

A check of $10,000 will be presented to The Arts Council as a result of this profit share. The Arts Council would like to thank Total Wine & More for their generosity and for helping foster arts within the Brazos Valley. Join The Arts Council for an afternoon of celebrating arts and enjoying College Station's new Total Wine & More!

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons with the purpose of establishing a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and fostering a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

For more information, please visit acbv.org or contact info@acbv.org.

Information Courtesy of The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley